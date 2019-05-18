Man City vs. Watford Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch FA Cup Final

How to watch Manchester City play Watford in the FA Cup Final on Saturday, May 18.

By Kaelen Jones
May 18, 2019

Manchester City will face Watford in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 18. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

Manchester City enters the contest after wrapping up its second straight Premier League title following a 4–1 win at Brighton. City outlasted Liverpool by one point to capture the league crown on the season's final day. Man City finished the Premier League campaign with 14 straight victories and is seeking to complete an unprecedented domestic treble after already winning the Carabao Cup in addition to its league title. City is seeking its sixth FA Cup trophy, and its first since the 2010-11 campaign.

Watford comes into the contest having lost each of its last three contests, all in Premier League play. The Hornets finished 11th in the standings, squarely retaining its place in England's top-flight division for the fourth straight campaign. Watford previously defeated Wolves in the FA Cup semifinals to reach Saturday's final. The club is seeking its first FA Cup title; it finished as runners-up during the 1983-84 season.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

