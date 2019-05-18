Manchester City 'Make Formal Offer' for Atletico Madrid Midfielder Rodri

By 90Min
May 18, 2019

Manchester City have submitted a 'formal offer' for Atlético Madrid midfielder and long-term target Rodri ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Spain international is being eyed by Pep Guardiola as Fernandinho's successor in the heart of their midfield and he's eager to get a deal over the line as soon as possible, having missed out on deals for Jorginho and Fred last season.

Rodri has a €70m (£61m) release clause which Manchester City are prepared to meet, but AS claims that the Premier League champions are just waiting for the midfielder to sign off on a contract offer which is currently on the table.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Although nothing has been confirmed by Rodri, it's understood that the former Villarreal star is leaning towards joining Guardiola's side at the end of the season, instead of switching to another interested club like Barcelona.

Atlético Madrid have made it clear to Manchester City that they're not willing to negotiate Rodri's fee this summer as they want to keep hold of him next season.

But the player's release clause means that City can take that decision out of Atlético's hands if they cough up his €70m fee this summer.

Rodri's arrival would see the midfielder become the club's second most expensive signing ever, sitting behind only Kevin De Bruyne who joined from Wolfsburg in 2015.

The 22-year-old midfielder only joined Atlético Madrid last season after impressing at Villarreal, but Rodri was actually a youth product of Los Rojiblancos before being released due to his physicality.

Their decision to bring the Spain international back to Madrid eventually cost them €20m, but Rodri now looks destined to join the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godín out of the exit door at the Wanda Metropolitano.

