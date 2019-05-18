Marcus Rashford Delays New Contract as Striker Seeks Assurances Over Man Utd's Long-Term Plans

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford wants assurances over the club's ambition to return to European football's top table before signing a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

The England international has up to two years left on his current deal and new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate for Rashford to sign an extension in the near future as part of his rebuilding process.

But The Sun claims that Rashford is delaying a new contract until Manchester United prove they want to get back to challenging for titles in the Premier League and in Europe.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The 21-year-old is entering the final year of his contract next season, but the club does retain a one-year extension clause which will see him remain at the club until at least 2021.

Manager Solskjaer is facing a similar headache with goalkeeper David de Gea, who has just one year left at Old Trafford after his one-year extension was activated earlier this season.

Having previously been a target of Real Madrid, only French giants Paris Saint-Germain have been seriously linked with the Spain international ahead of the summer transfer window and United are under pressure to sell.

They've been in talks with De Gea throughout the campaign but have been unable to get the 28-year-old tied down to a new deal.

Next season we need to get back to how @ManUtd play, for me that's most important. We need to find that willingness and respond the right way ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/ygs9lLIh5D — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 15, 2019

Manchester United will now look to extend Rashford's contract as soon as possible to avoid losing the striker on a free transfer - only a small amount of compensation would be needed as he's an academy graduate.

But the club have to make it clear that they want to get back to challenging for league title alongside Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as escape the Europa League for good beyond next season.