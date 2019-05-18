Maurco Icardi Dismisses Talk of Inter Exit This Summer With Post on Instagram

In what has been an eventful season for Mauro Icardi both on and off the pitch, the polarising striker has released a statement insisting he will remain at Inter this summer.

The 26-year-old will see his contract at the San Siro expire in 2021, although his failure to sign an extension has saw him irk fans and the club in general, while talks of a move away to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have done little to help his cause.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Despite a turbulent season - which has seen him net 16 goals in 35 games - Icardi has issued a statement via Instagram confirming his intentions to remain at Inter for next season.

He said: "Hopefully now there will be no more misunderstandings. I understand the interests of the press in selling fake news so I would rather clarify things personally.

"I have already expressed the will to stay because Inter is my family. Time will reveal who is speaking the truth. Forza Inter, always."

The wife and agent of of Icardi, Wanda Nara, issued a similar statement earlier in the season

that claimed he would be plying his trade for the Nerazzurri next season.

Of his 16 goals, ten have come in Serie A, although he's only scored once in his last 14 league games in a season that has seen the captaincy taken off him by Luciano Spalletti. Inter have two remaining league games left, against Napoli and Empoli, with a win in either of those games seeing them guarantee themselves a place in next season's Champions League.