According to reports, Mauricio Pochettino has been labeled as the favorite to succeed Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus next season.

The Italian just secured his fifth Serie A title with the Bianconeri in what has been a stellar five years in charge of the club - which also included four Coppa Italia titles as well as finishing as runners up in the Champions League on two occasions.

After another title-winning campaign, the club revealed that Allegri would be stepping down at the end of the season and it has now begun its search for his successor. A number of names have been thrown around, but according to the Daily Mail, Pochettino has been singled out as the favorite to take over the reigns at the Allianz Stadium.

Pochettino himself has also had a fine season in the hot-seat at Tottenham, leading the club to its first ever European final as it gets set to take on Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid.

He was courted by Manchester United earlier in the season before the club appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent basis, although Pochettino has reiterated that he would be tempted to leave the club if it fails to spend big in the summer to improve the squad and move forward.

Although the Argentine is the favorite to succeed Allegri, another report from Tuttosport (via Sportsmole) has claimed that Pep Guardiola would be Juve's dream appointment after he just secured back-to-back Premier League titles with Manchester City.

Former Juventus boss Antonio Conte has been tipped by The Times as another contender to return to his past employer. The Italian has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea at the end of the 2017/18 Premier League season, but having won three Serie A titles in the three seasons he spent with the club it's clear that Conte is capable of leading Juventus to glory.