Mauricio Pochettino Lined Up by Juventus as Potential Massimiliano Allegri Successor

Mauricio Pochettino has been labelled as the favourite to succeed Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus next season.

The Italian just secured his fifth Serie A title with the Bianconeri in what has been a stellar five years in charge of the club - which also included four Coppa Italia titles as well as finishing as runners up in the Champions League on two occasions.



Michael Steele/GettyImages

After another title-winning campaign, the club revealed that Allegri would be stepping down at the end of the season and they have now begun their search for his successor.

A number of names have been thrown around, but according to the Daily Mail Pochettino has been singled out as the favourite to take over the reigns at the Allianz Stadium.



Pochettino himself has also had a fine season in the hot-seat at Tottenham, leading the club to their first ever European final as they get set to take on Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid.

He was courted by Manchester United earlier on in the season before they opted to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent basis, although Pochettino has reiterated that he would be tempted to leave the club if they fail to spend big in the summer to improve the squad and move forward.



GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Although the Argentine is the favourite to succeed Allegri, another report from Tuttosport (via Sportsmole) has claimed that Pep Guardiola would be Juve's dream appointment after he just secured back-to-back Premier League titles with Manchester City.





Former Juventus boss Antonio Conte has been tipped by The Times as another contender to return to his past employer. The Italian has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea at the end of the 2017/18 Premier League season, but having won three Serie A titles in the three seasons he spent with the club it's clear that Conte is capable of leading Juventus to glory.

