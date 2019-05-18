Tigres and Monterrey are set to square off in the second leg of the Liga MX playoff semifinals on Saturday, May 18. Kickoff from Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Monterrey, the reigning Concacaf champion, enters the matchup against its Clasico Regio foe with a 1–0 lead on aggregate after notching a victory in the opening leg. Forward Dorlan Pabón's 13th-minute score stood as the lone goal from the contest, but it proved enough to give his side an edge entering the all-important return leg. Monterrey finished third in the Clausura regular-season standings, and previously dispatched Necaxa in the quarterfinals.

Tigres, which fell to Monterrey in the CCL final, comes into Saturday's contest seeking to bounce back from its one-goal loss in the first leg. The club finished second in the Clausura regular-season standings, and defeated Pachuca in the quarterfinals prior to reaching the semis.

Here's how to watch Saturday's contest:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Univision, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

