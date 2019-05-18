Twitter Reacts as Manchester City Thrash Watford 6-0 to Win the FA Cup

By 90Min
May 18, 2019

Manchester City overcame Watford to seal their sixth FA Cup victory with an emphatic 6-0 win at Wembley on Saturday - becoming the first English men's team to achieve a domestic treble.

Here's how Twitter reacted as the game unfolded at Wembley...

Javi Gracia's side looked to play their part in the showpiece event at the national stadium as Roberto Pereyra broke clear of the City backline early on, and it proved to be a huge moment. 

Had he scored, things may have been different, but he saw himself brilliantly denied by a trademark stop from Ederson, passing up what felt like a huge opportunity for the underdogs.

The Hornets were also aggrieved as they saw a penalty appeal waved away early on. Doucoure's shot inside the City box was blocked by Vincent Kompany, with the ball appearing to strike the Citizens' skipper's arm, but both Kevin Friend and VAR said no penalty.

If Watford were left to wonder whether they would regret spurning such an opening, they were absolutely right to do so. Just 15 minutes later, David Silva fired Pep Guardiola's side into the lead.

Remarkably, both Silva and Raheem Sterling won headers in the build-up against a physically commanding Watford backline, with the England forward's header into the path of his Spanish accomplice, and Silva did the rest with a clinical finish into the bottom corner.


Having had a reasonably positive start to the game besides the goal, the message for Watford was clear: get to half time without conceding another.

Things went from bad to worse for the Hornets, though, as City looked to seize further initiative and stamp a real authority on proceedings, and did just that as Raheem Sterling added the second before the interval.

Gabriel Jesus looked to have hooked the ball over the line from a tight angle, but Sterling arrived to force it home to help himself to the easiest goal he will ever score in a cup final. Watford were stunned, but in truth they had been the masters of their own downfall.

The second goal was a sucker punch for Watford, but City had little trouble in adding to their advantage and imposing their abundant superiority in the game.

Kevin De Bruyne was brought on early in the second half for Riyad Mahrez, and that was possible the worst thing that Watford could have hoped for, as the Belgian quickly set about stealing the show.

Watford were caught on the break once again, as Gabriel Jesus played in De Bruyne, who showed remarkable composure inside the box before tucking a simple finish past the stranded Heurelho Gomes.

Having been robbed of having his name on the scoresheet earlier on, Gabriel Jesus put his stamp on proceedings with a calm finish past Gomes following another lightning break from City, with De Bruyne pulling the strings once more with the assist.

Watford's heads well and truly dropped, but things got even worse for Gracia's side as Sterling continued to take the Hornets apart to seal it.

The City forward tucked away another simple finish following some good work from the ever-influential Bernardo Silva, before completing the rout with a rebound finish from his own initial effort, equalling the biggest FA Cup final win in history.

Not everybody was happy, though...

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message