Aleksandar Mitrovic on Everton's Radar as Toffees Target Increased Firepower for 2019/20 Season

Everton are very interested in bringing Aleksandar Mitrovic to Goodison for their 2019/20 campaign, following the Serbian international's impressive displays for Fulham last season.

Despite being relegated with the Cottagers, the striker still managed to help himself to 11 goals - accounting for almost a third of his team's total - in a disappointing campaign for big spending Fulham, who many expected to avoid the drop.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The looming prospect of playing in the Championship once again has led to question marks over the powerful Serbian's future, with Sky Sports stating that the 24-year-old is looking to play Premier League football next season.

Everton are reportedly very interested in facilitating Mitrovic's desire to play in England's top division, with the Toffees keen to add an additional striker to their squad for next season, and the Serb being high on their wish list.

Although no fee has been reported for the proposed transfer, Mitrovic left Newcastle to join Fulham in the summer of 2018 for an initial £22m. Since his arrival, the striker's stock has only risen, and with four years remaining on his contract, the Cottagers may well command a hefty fee to prise their star man away from Craven Cottage.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mitrovic is just one of a number of new faces that manager, Marco Silva is looking to bring in for Everton's 2019/20 campaign, with a winger, central midfielder, centre-back, right-back, and backup goalkeeper all on the Spaniard's transfer list.

If the Serb did decide to swap London for Liverpool, Evertonians would undoubtedly be licking their lips at the prospect of a Mitrovic/Richarlison strikeforce for next season.

Would happily have mitrovic, think Bernard, gylfi and richarlison would benefit massively from having him up front #efc — nathan (@naywoolley) May 18, 2019

Fulham have no desire to allow Mitrovic to leave Craven Cottage, after the striker gained hero status for his role in helping the club gain promotion, with 12 goals in 17 appearances following his loan move from Newcastle in January 2018.

However, having already proved himself more than capable of scoring goals at England's elite level, it will be extremely difficult for manager Scott Parker to convince him to stay at Fulham for next season.