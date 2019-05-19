Arsenal Weighing Up Potential Summer Move for Saint Etienne's William Saliba

Arsenal are said to be weighing up a potential move for Manchester United target William Saliba this summer.

Saliba has enjoyed a breakthrough season in France with Saint Etienne, making 18 appearances in all competitions - despite only turning 18 in March. After a string of impressive performances, the defender signed a new four year deal last month to keep him at the club until 2023.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

According to Goal, Arsenal have been monitoring the youngster's progress for quite some time and he has now become a top transfer target for the Gunners as they look to bolster their defensive options ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Arsenal recently watched on as Saliba featured for Saint Etienne in a 3-0 win over Nice on Saturday, indicating that the Gunners are more than interested in making a move for the youngster this summer.

Saliba has previously attracted interest from Manchester United and former manager Jose Mourinho recently lauded him with praise, saying: "‘I think he has everything needed to become a good player, much like Kurt Zouma, who I signed [for Chelsea]."

Although Saliba recently extended his contract with Saint Etienne, the French side understand that it will be incredibly difficult to hang on to him if they receive an attractive offer.

William Saliba, ligue un 18/19:

85.6% pass success

80% tackle win success

32 tackles won

28 interceptions

43 clearances

75% dribble success

60% aerial duel win %



Perfect signing for the arsenal pic.twitter.com/A7U8FROG7h — Harry (@RunReissRun) May 19, 2019

Interest is growing across Europe and the report from Goal suggests that it will take a £25m bid to prize him away from France.

It's been widely reported that Arsenal will have a restricted budget of £40m to play with this summer, although that could increase if they win the Europa League final against Chelsea at the end of May.