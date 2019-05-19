Crystal Palace Name Sky-High Price for Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Man Utd Circle Breakout Star

Crystal Palace have attempted to dissuade Manchester United from signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka by placing a £60m price tag on the breakout Eagles star.

Wan-Bissaka has been one of the standout stars of the Premier League season with some fine displays at right-back for Roy Hodgson's side, featuring 35 times in the league for the south London outfit.

With United one of a number of clubs keen on the 21-year-old, Palace are demanding a hefty sum if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are to prize the youngster away from Selhurst Park, according to the Daily Mail. Such a fee would overtake the current Premier League transfer record for a full-back, which stands at £52m – paid by Manchester City for Benjamin Mendy.

Hodgson's side are in a commanding position, with Wan-Bissaka still having three years left on his current deal, and are unwilling to lose two of their key players this summer after Wilfried Zaha expressed his desire to leave the club in the current window.

The Mail's report claims £60m is way beyond what United were willing to pay for the English star, leaving the Red Devils in a difficult position with the club's executive vice-chairman unwilling to drastically overspend on new signings in the wake of the failed Alexis Sanchez deal.

The transfer window's been open for three full days now.@ManUtd apparently want 5,679 players. So I picked the best 18 to be linked with them since Thursday and made a squad for next season.



Sean Longstaff/Scott McTominay pivot? The stuff of dreams.https://t.co/6AQwphWlmJ — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) May 19, 2019

United are looking to bring in five new faces through the doors at Old Trafford this summer, with an emphasis on youth, after a terrible season saw them finish sixth in the league and 32 points behind champions City.

The club are also on the lookout for midfield reinforcements with Ander Herrera already confirming his departure and Solskjaer keen to recruit a holding midfielder to play alongside Paul Pogba.