Eintracht Frankfurt Director Provides Update on Luka Jovic's Proposed Move to Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt's director of sport Fredi Bobic has dismissed claims that Luka Jovic's proposed deal to Real Madrid is finalised after the Bundesliga season drew to a close on Sunday.

Bobic also confirmed that talks were ongoing between the German side and the Serbian forward about potentially retaining his services after triggering the option to buy in their loan deal with Benfica.

Speaking to the press after Frankfurt lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich, FOX Soccer reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt questioned Bobic on Jovic, who reports claimed had already completed his long-awaited move to Madrid. However, such claims appear to have jumped the gun, after Bobic stated that talks were taking place about the club keeping hold of their prized asset.

"It's not agreed right now. There are some talks behind the scenes," Bobic said of the possibility of the 21-year-old extending his stay with the Bundesliga outfit.

With 27 goals across all competitions for Die Adler this season, Europe has been on hot alert in their efforts to sign the striker, with Zinedine Zidane's men seemingly having won that race after Saturday's announcement. It appears, however, such news is premature after Bobic insisted no talks had taken place - although the La Liga side were keeping an eye on the player.

Luka Jovic to leave Frankfurt? Just spoke to director of sport Fredi Bobic for @FOXSoccer.



On a potential deal: “It’s not agreed right now. There are some talks behind the scenes.”



Ask him to confirm specific talks with Real: “No (talks) but we know the interest is here.” pic.twitter.com/q5Yo6qUoPK — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) May 18, 2019

"No (talks) but we know the interest is here," he added.

Having joined Frankfurt on a two-year loan deal in June 2017 with an option to buy, Adi Hutter's side triggered a clause in that contract to sign the player for a fee understood to be in the region of just €7m back in April - extending his stay until June 2023. However, it now appears this story is set for a few further twists before reaching a much anticipated conclusion.