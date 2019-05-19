Fan Chants: Looking Back at the Best Supporter Songs of the 2018/19 Season

The Premier League season is over (how many times have you heard that in the last few weeks), yet there is still time for reflection on what has happened (that as well).

While we can look back on the best goals, the standout performers and biggest comebacks, why not refer to some of the action that happened off the pitch? Football is wonderful for many reasons. Without any shadow of a doubt the fans are imperative. And what the fans bring are rocking atmospheres, dedicated support, but importantly as well - some cracking songs.

Creativity is at the forefront for each side's respective following, as they evoke their inner John Lennon and conjure up some imaginative tunes that stick for years to come.

In honour of those fans who really struck a chord with us all, here are some of the 2018/19 season's finest anthems.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Love Story





Every great player deserves a great song, and Liverpool fans duly obliged.

Reds fans are known for their inventive player songs and, given the sheer colossus that is Virgil van Dijk, the Dutchman was rewarded by the Liverpool faithful with his own rendition of The Dubliner's 'It's a Dirty Old Town'.



The song is an ode to their towering centre half, and the least he deserves for a fine season on Merseyside.

"He’s our centre-half,

"He’s our number four,

"Watch him defend,

"And we watch him score,

"He can pass the ball,

"calm as you like,

"He’s Virgil Van Dijk, he’s Virgil Van Dijk!"

Leicester City's Fitting Tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha





The football world was stunned silent back in October when Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter crash-landed outside the King Power Stadium, tragically killing all those on board.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

An emotional time saw tributes made from all corners of the globe, while Leicester fans came up with their own song in memory of their late owner honouring his achievements at the club.





“Vichai had a dream,

“To build our football team,

“He came from Thailand and now he’s one of our own,

“We play from the back,

“We counter attack,

“Champions of England, you made us sing that.”

Manchester United's Somewhat Premature Admiration for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer





It all seemed to be going so well. Ten wins out of 13 in the Premier League and a comeback victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League had United fans dreaming of the glory days of old.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

As expected, their former striker turned saviour manager got himself a song to commemorate his fine work to date. Unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worse since being officially unveiled as permanent United boss in December, so this song might just be put on the backburner for a while.





To the tune of The Stone Roses' "Waterfall":

"Ole's at the wheel,

"Tell me how good does it feel,

"We've got Sanchez and Pogba and Fred,

"Marcus Rashford he's manc born and bred,

"Duh du, du du du du du,

"Duh du, du du du du du,

"The greatest of English football,

"We've won it all"

Sheffield United's John Egan's Brilliant Chant for His Own Team

As Wolves did last year, the Blades concocted a song to mark the club's successful ascension into the top-flight. Now, normally a set of ardent supporters will brew up a fitting chant while conversing over a good number of pints.

However, in this case, the club's own centre half wrote this absolute beauty, while conversing over a few pints of his own. An absolute classic in its own right, it draws inspiration from a similar Liverpool chant.

🎶 ”ALLEZ, ALLEZ, ALLEZ” 🎶



John Egan with an absolute belter 🇮🇪#SUFC 🔴pic.twitter.com/LLXf1UA4Ek — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) April 29, 2019

To the tune of the Italian 1985 hit ‘L’Estate Sta Finendo’ by Italian disco duo Righeira (Yes, really, that is the god's honest truth).





The lyrics are quite long for this one, so just sit back with ears open.

Arsenal's Admiration for a Pocket Sized Uruguayan





After so desperately needing a holding midfielder, Unai Emery heeded calls from supporters and signed the terrier-like Lucas Torreira last summer. He's not the first player to grace the red and white of Arsenal who's on the shorter side - Santi Cazorla and Andrey Arshavin spring to mind - but none of them had a song like this one.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Broken down it merely states the player's origin and pokes apparent fun at his small stature. But, given how much Gunners' fans love him, it clearly has a deeper, less obvious meaning to it. And, besides, Torreira himself labelled it 'a beautiful thing'. High praise.

"Torreira, woahh,

"Torreira, woahh,

"He comes from Uruguay,

"He’s only 5 foot high,

"Torreira, woahh….

Manchester City Poking Holes in Their Own Support





Its been a point of debate for a few seasons now, why does a club as successful as City fail to fill out their own stadium - resulting in the tag 'Emptyhad'.

While the reasons for this are debatable, and there are plenty of arguments for and against, it hasn't stopped the home faithful taking a slight dig at their own support. In fairness, they can say whatever they want, they just became the first men's English side to win a domestic treble.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"We've been to Rotterdam and Monaco,

"Napoli and Rome,

"We've still got blue empty seats,

"Empty seats at hooooooooooome,

"Empty seat at home"

Leeds' Frank Lampard Song - Sung By Frank Lampard





Oh how some things come to bite you in the backside, hard. Like, really hard.

That happened for Leeds fans in the most blatantly obvious case of bad karma. After beating Derby twice in the league (amid Spygate) and securing a 1-0 first leg win over the Rams in the Championship semi-final play-offs it all looked rather rosy. However, a 4-2 win for Derby at Elland Road turned it all upside down.

Prior to all that, Leeds fans had come up with a brilliant song taking a right old dig at the former Chelsea player. However, such glee soon turned to utter embarrassment when a Lampard-inspired Derby masterclass had the manager singing the song directed at the 40-year-old himself.

Stop Crying Frank Lampard.



😂 pic.twitter.com/5ukg8tEgtq — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) May 15, 2019

To the tune of Oasis' 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out'.

"All of the spies,

"Are hidden away,

"Just try not to worry,

"You'll beat us some day,

"We beat you at home,

"We beat you away,

"Stop crying Frank Lampard!"