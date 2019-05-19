Jurgen Klopp Explains How He Wants His Liverpool Side to Play in Champions League Final

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has instructed his players to play 'LFC football' when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

The Reds are known for their aggressive, fast-paced, attacking football under the German coach and the 51-year-old has insisted wants his side to showcase those qualities against Spurs at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium on June 1.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Klopp stressed how difficult a game he expects to face against the north London side, and claimed the best hope his team has to be victorious is to play in their usual style.

The German said: "There are no easy games. In the Champions League there are no easy games, so why should the final be easy? Certainly not. So far we’ve always used our experience in these moments, during every moment in our season.

"That’s what we have to do. We have to play the football we stand for. We have to play LFC football. That’s the plan, and then it will still be difficult, but it was difficult in all the other games as well.

"We know that already, so why should we think too much about it? If we are really at our absolute top level then we are a difficult team to play against, but we know Tottenham are as well."

Despite ultimately falling short in their attempt to lift the Premier League trophy, Klopp's side have been outstanding all campaign and now find themselves in a second European Cup final in as many years, while Spurs are competing in the first in their club's history.

Both sides will be high on confidence heading into the showpiece event, with each having secured a remarkable comeback in the semi-finals.

Liverpool overturned a three-goal deficit against Spanish champions Barcelona with an incredible 4-0 victory at Anfield in their second leg, while Tottenham also found themselves three behind against Ajax with just 35 minutes remaining before a Lucas Moura hat-trick saw them through on away goals.