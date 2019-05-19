Juventus 1-1 Atalanta: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Allegri & Barzagli Bid Turin Farewell in Draw

Massimiliano Allegri and Andrea Barzagli said goodbye to the Juventus faithful in reasonable fashion as a sharp Atalanta boosted their Champions League qualification hopes with a draw in Turin.

La Dea took the lead just after the half hour mark through Josip Ilicic, who tapped in at the back post from a scrappy Andrea Masiello corner, while Juve missed plenty of decent chances, including a great opening skied over in the first minute by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Substitute Mario Mandzukic eventually drew Juve level late on, with the draw enhancing Atalanta's chances of qualifying for the Champions League and ensuring Allegri and Barzagli were treated to a warm farewell after Federico Bernardeschi's late red card.

JUVENTUS

Key Talking Point

Much of the pre-match narrative revolved around Allegri following the announcement of his departure at the end of the 2018/19 season. The 51-year-old has played a major role in reestablishing Juve as the dominant force in Italian football, guiding the club to five consecutive top flight titles.

However, La Vecchio Signora's Champions League exit to Ajax earlier this season was a massive disappointment and it began to feel like Allegri's time in Turin was coming to an end, especially following odd losses to SPAL and Roma.

It what was supposed to be a fond farewell for Allegri, as well as departing defender Andrea Barzagli, Atalanta took advantage of some slack Juve finishing to take the lead.

Mandzukic eventually got Juve back on level terms, sliding in at the back post to squeeze an effort between Pierluigi Gollini's legs, but suddenly the Serie A champions face a massive summer as they hunt for Allegri's successor.

Thank you so much, @andreabarzagli2! 👏👏👏#GRAZIEBARZA pic.twitter.com/KsVRgDtliX — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 19, 2019

Andrea Barzagli is the most underrated centre back of the past 20 years. At his peak, probably the best of the BBC. The man is a hero. — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) May 19, 2019

Standing ovation and tribute for Andrea Barzagli. Came over from the Bundesliga years ago with little fan fare and became one of the pillars of Juve’s incredible “BBC” which became the foundation for this domestic dynasty. — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) May 19, 2019

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Szczesny (7*); Cancelo (6), Barzagli (6), Bonucci (6), Sandro (5); Can (6), Pjanic (5), Matuidi (5); Cuadrado (6), Dybala (6), Ronaldo (5).

Substitutes: Bernardeschi (4), Mandzukic (7), Kean (5).

STAR MAN - If it weren't for Wojciech Szczesny, Juve would have been two or three goals down before half-time, never mind just the one.

Mandzukic was pivotal in ensuring Juventus took something from the game but, more importantly, time for an Andrea Barzagli shoutout.

The former Italy international has been a major part of everything great achieved at Juve, especially under Allegri, and his partnerships with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini will go down in Juve folklore.

ATALANTA

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Gollini (6); Hateboor (6), Djimsiti (7), Masiello (7); Castagne (6), De Roon (6), Freuler (7), Gosens (7); Gomez (6); Ilicic (8), Zapata (7).

Substitutes: Mancini (5), Pasalic (5), Barrow (5).

Looking Ahead

Juve finish their campaign with a trip to Sampdoria.

Atalanta are now third following Inter's 4-1 loss at Napoli and will look to confirm their spot in the Champions League when they host Sassuolo.