French star Kylian Mbappe hinted at a future outside of club Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday after he was named Ligue 1's Best Player and Best Young Player of the Year.

After he accepted the award, Mbappe told BeIN Sports, "It (the award) is an important moment for me, a turning point in my career. ... The moment of having more responsibilities, maybe at PSG, maybe elsewhere."

When asked about the comments later, Mbappe did not go back on his words.

"For me, it was the moment to say it. ... When I say something, I think about it," he said. "If it's at PSG, it's good, if it's elsewhere, it will be elsewhere for a new challenge."

The 20-year-old helped lead PSG to the Ligue 1 title this season, scoring 32 Ligue 1 goals. Mbappe has won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles. At the 2018 World Cup, Mbappe helped France win the tournament with four goals in seven matches.

Mbappe has been linked to Real Madrid since his breakout 2017 season with Monaco.