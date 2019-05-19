Kylian Mbappe Wants More Responsibilities 'Maybe at PSG, Maybe Elsewhere'

French star Kylian Mbappe hinted at a future outside of club Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday after he was named Ligue 1's Best Player and Best Young Player of the Year.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 19, 2019

French star Kylian Mbappe hinted at a future outside of club Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday after he was named Ligue 1's Best Player and Best Young Player of the Year.

After he accepted the award, Mbappe told BeIN Sports, "It (the award) is an important moment for me, a turning point in my career. ... The moment of having more responsibilities, maybe at PSG, maybe elsewhere."

When asked about the comments later, Mbappe did not go back on his words. 

"For me, it was the moment to say it. ... When I say something, I think about it," he said. "If it's at PSG, it's good, if it's elsewhere, it will be elsewhere for a new challenge."

The 20-year-old helped lead PSG to the Ligue 1 title this season, scoring 32 Ligue 1 goals. Mbappe has won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles. At the 2018 World Cup, Mbappe helped France win the tournament with four goals in seven matches. 

Mbappe has been linked to Real Madrid since his breakout 2017 season with Monaco.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message