According to reports, Liverpool has contacted Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt with a view to a possible transfer.

The Netherlands international has been strongly linked with a move away follow a hugely impressive season in Amsterdam, with Barcelona widely expected to reunite him with fellow Ajax star Frenkie de Jong at Camp Nou next season.

Speaking on BBC's Five Live Football Daily Podcast on Thursday, Guillem Balague said: “They (Barcelona) think they have De Ligt, even though both Liverpool and PSG have also been talking to him.”

Barça's move for the £60m-rated defender has reportedly been delayed by the financial demands of De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola, and a host of other big name clubs have been also linked with the teenager's signature, including Juventus, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Joe Gomez impressed for the Reds at the start of the season alongside Virgil van Djik but suffered a serious injury and made just 16 league appearances in total – with Dejan Lovren also suffering from fitness issues and inconsistent form, leading to Liverpool keeping their eyes open for a centre-back this summer.

Joel Matip played well toward the end of the season, but 19-year-old De Ligt could be the ideal long-term partner to Van Dijk. The pair already play together for the Netherlands, and have been a big part of the Oranje's resurgence under Ronald Koeman.

Van Dijk has been the outstanding defender in England this season, picking up the PFA Player of the Year award for his part in leading Liverpool to second place and 97 points in the league.

Meanwhile, De Ligt captained Ajax to their first Eredivisie title in five years and added the Dutch domestic cup to his trophy haul. He also performed excellently in Ajax's incredible run to the Champions League semi-finals, and picked up the Eredivisie Player of the Year award for his efforts this season.

It's fair to say that not too many Premier League strikers would fancy going up against a pairing of Van Dijk and De Ligt should the transfer happen.