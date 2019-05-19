Report: Liverpool In Touch With Matthijs de Ligt Despite Likelihood of Barcelona Move

According to reports, Liverpool has contacted Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt with a view to a possible transfer.

By 90Min
May 19, 2019

According to reports, Liverpool has contacted Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt with a view to a possible transfer.

The Netherlands international has been strongly linked with a move away follow a hugely impressive season in Amsterdam, with Barcelona widely expected to reunite him with fellow Ajax star Frenkie de Jong at Camp Nou next season. 

Speaking on BBC's Five Live Football Daily Podcast on Thursday, Guillem Balague said: “They (Barcelona) think they have De Ligt, even though both Liverpool and PSG have also been talking to him.”

Barça's move for the £60m-rated defender has reportedly been delayed by the financial demands of De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola, and a host of other big name clubs have been also linked with the teenager's signature, including Juventus, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Joe Gomez impressed for the Reds at the start of the season alongside Virgil van Djik but suffered a serious injury and made just 16 league appearances in total – with Dejan Lovren also suffering from fitness issues and inconsistent form, leading to Liverpool keeping their eyes open for a centre-back this summer.

Joel Matip played well toward the end of the season, but 19-year-old De Ligt could be the ideal long-term partner to Van Dijk. The pair already play together for the Netherlands, and have been a big part of the Oranje's resurgence under Ronald Koeman.

Van Dijk has been the outstanding defender in England this season, picking up the PFA Player of the Year award for his part in leading Liverpool to second place and 97 points in the league.

Meanwhile, De Ligt captained Ajax to their first Eredivisie title in five years and added the Dutch domestic cup to his trophy haul. He also performed excellently in Ajax's incredible run to the Champions League semi-finals, and picked up the Eredivisie Player of the Year award for his efforts this season.

It's fair to say that not too many Premier League strikers would fancy going up against a pairing of Van Dijk and De Ligt should the transfer happen.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message