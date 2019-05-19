Liverpool Set Simon Mignolet Price Tag With Backup Goalkeeper Tipped for Summer Exit

Liverpool have slapped a £15m price tag on backup goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, with the Belgian widely tipped to leave the Anfield outfit in the summer.

After signing Alisson Becker from Roma, the 31-year-old has struggled for first team opportunities, making just two appearances this season – both in domestic cup competitions.

The lads did everything they could this season in the league. Very tough to take, but I’m incredibly proud to be part of this exceptional team. Our season is far from over, and we will be ready for the final in Madrid. #WeAreLiverpool #REDS #YNWA pic.twitter.com/SOWMipa9nY — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 13, 2019

With the Brazilian unlikely to relinquish the number one spot for Jurgen Klopp's side, the Mail report that club will be willing to sanction the sale of Mignolet this summer, but only if their price is met. The Merseyside club have gained a reputation for being tough negotiators in the transfer market and are likely to stand firm on their asking price.





Having joined the club from Sunderland in 2013, the goalkeeper has gone on to make over 200 appearances for Liverpool, being part of the side who nearly lifted the Premier League trophy in his first season under then-manager Brendan Rodgers. His days at the side are numbered now, however, and he could be on the move to another English side.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

The Mail's report claims Bournemouth, Watford and newly-promoted Norwich are on the lookout for a new man between the sticks, with Mignolet vastly experienced at both club and international level - thus likely to be of interest to a number of sides across Europe.

With Klopp's side having just one game left of the season, a Champions League final against Tottenham, Mignolet could bow out of the the club with a winner's medal. The Belgian is expected to start that match on the bench, after also featuring on the bench in last year's final defeat to Real Madrid.