Man Utd Approach for Ajax Goalkeeper Andre Onana 'Rejected' as Red Devils Evaluate Barca Stopper

Ajax have turned down an approach from Manchester United for their goalkeeper Andre Onana, with the Dutch champions under no pressure to sell the Cameroonian.

A series of error-strewn displays from the normally reliable David de Gea has left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feeling the need to bolster his options between the sticks with the 23-year-old on the club's radar.

Who is still celebrating?! Top top support from you all 😍 #nummer34 pic.twitter.com/BtlDqqgdFD — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) May 17, 2019

With the window now open, United made an offer the sign the former Barcelona youth player, but were 'rejected' by the Eredivisie outfit according to Daily Record journalist Duncan Castles. Red Devils vice-chairman Ed Woodward to looking to bring in youthful players during the summer who equally have the potential to increase in value, with the young goalkeeper ticking all the boxes in that respect.





Erik ten Hag's side have already sold Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona, while Matthijs de Ligt is destined to leave the Dutch capital as well, meaning the club expect to gross over €150m on the pair alone. As such, the sale of Onana is not high on their list of priorities with the club under no pressure to sell.

Castles claims the club value the Cameroonian at €40m, which United deem 'inflated', therefore they may turn their attention towards Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen. Both Onana and Cillessen are known for their ball-playing abilities, a move that could hint towards a potential tactical switch for the Premier League outfit.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Should the Red Devils move for the Dutch goalkeeper he would command a less hefty fee, with Castles stating La Blaugrana are seeking €25m plus performance-related variables for the 30-year-old shot-stopper. The player himself is keen on a move away from the Camp Nou, after making just five La Liga appearances in the past three seasons.