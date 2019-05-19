Milan 2-0 Frosinone: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Rossoneri Keep Up Pursuit of Top Four Finish

Milan kept up their pursuit of a top four finish in Serie A as they recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Frosinone on Sunday.

The first half went by with very little to shout about for either side, but the second half sprang into life as Ignazio Abate clumsily conceded a penalty in his final home appearance for Milan. Camilo Ciano stepped up for the visitors, but his spot kick was kept out expertly by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

That save provided Milan with some much-needed momentum and ten minutes later they were able to open the scoring through Krzysztof Piatek. The Polish striker reacted quickly to Fabio Borini's scuffed effort and provided a deft touch to guide the ball home from close range.

The three points looked to be secure with 25 minutes left on the clock when Suso doubled I Rossoneri's lead with a stunning free-kick, leaving Francesco Bardi stranded in the Frosinone goal.

Milan held firm to maintain their clean sheet and ensured that the race for the top four would go to the final day of the season.

MILAN



Key Talking Point

The stipulations were clear for Milan heading into this one. They had to pick up a win to keep their hopes of a top four finish alive.

They started poorly and put in an incredibly underwhelming first-half performance, but Donnarumma's penalty save - coupled with a positive tactical switch from Gennaro Gattuso - provided a much-needed spark for I Rossoneri. Once Piatek opened the scoring, Milan never really looked like letting go of their lead.

If Atalanta slip up against Juventus, then Milan will head into the final day of the season with top four qualification firmly in their hands.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Donnarumma (8); Abate (5), Romagnoli (6), Musacchio (6), Rodriguez (6); Bakayoko (5), Kessie (6), Calhanoglu (6); Suso (8*), Borini (5), Piatek (7).

Substitutes: Cutrone (6), Castillejo (N/A), Conti (N/A).

Star Man - Suso





Donnarumma and Piatek performed the most decisive acts for Milan, but Suso was the most consistent player on the park.

The Spaniard looked a threat every time he got on the ball and he noticeably grew in confidence as the game wore on. His performance was capped off by a stunning free-kick which may have been the best goal he has scored for Milan since joining the club in 2015.

Suso has just consistently created dangerous chances everytime he touches the ball. What a player — Ahmed Bdair (@BdairAhmed) May 19, 2019

A picture perfect set piece from the Spaniard 🇪🇸



Suso 🔥 — Duke Of Milan (@jnr_ot) May 19, 2019

Donnarumma, Piatek and Suso have stepped up for Milan this game. three of the core members that Milan should be built around going forward — Christian (@FinallyAquino) May 19, 2019

FROSINONE

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Bardi (6); Goldaniga (6), Ariaudo (6), Brighenti (5); Zampano (5), Paganini (6), Sammarco (5), Maiello (6), Beghetto (5); Ciano (4), Trotta (5).

Substitutes: Dionisi (5), Valzania (5), Ciofani (N/A).

