Niko Kovac Admits He's 'Exhausted' After Making History With Bayern's Seventh Straight Bundesliga

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač was full of praise for his side's title-winning performance against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, a game which saw Franck Ribéry and Arjen Robben score in their last ever league game for the club.

Kingsley Coman scored early on in the match but Bayern were pegged back when substitute Sébastien Haller scored for the visitors.

Conceding helped give Bayern Munich the kick up the backside that they needed and spurred David Alaba and Renato Sanches to put the game to bed, before Ribéry and Robben rounded off the scoring at the Allianz Arena.

Kovač, who has now become just the second person to ever win the Meisterschale as both a player and a manager at Bayern, was full of praise for his side but admitted that he already has his eyes on next week's DFB-Pokal final against RB Leipzig.

"I'd like to thank my team and our fans, we've achieved great things," Kovač said, quoted by the club's official website. "We were nine points adrift in autumn, so warm congratulations to my lads. I'm completely happy but also exhausted, and I hope we can build on it next week.

"Before the match, I heard that only the great Kaiser [Franz Beckenbauer] has won the championship title here as both player and coach, but that's only a side note.

I'd like to congratulate Eintracht on qualifying for the Europa League. Emotions are part of football, that's what makes football beautiful, so I'd like to thank the fans. We knew [Frankfurt] needed every point, and we also knew Dortmund were in front at half time.

✅ Ribery Goal in final appearance

✅ Robben Goal in final appearance



They were pushed until the end, but Bayern have done it again!



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/jRNwmzRjMl — 90min (@90min_Football) May 18, 2019

"We were glad when we restored the lead, and then, in light of Frankfurt's exhausting season, it was clear we'd get space, and we used it very well."

Bayern Munich's appearance in next week's final against RB Leipzig will be a shot at winning their first domestic cup since 2016.