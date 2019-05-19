Pep Guardiola Reacts Furiously to Being Questioned Over Man City Ownership After FA Cup Win

Pep Guardiola has blasted suggestions that Manchester City's monumental Treble triumph has been overshadowed by UEFA's Financial Fair Play investigation.

Saturday's 6-0 thrashing of Watford in the FA Cup final saw City become the first male English club to scoop all three domestic honours, having also retained both the Premier League title and the Carabao Cup this season.

The FA Cup victory was the sixth time that City have won the world's oldest football competition, whilst the demolition of Watford was the most emphatic cup final scoreline in 116 years. After the game though, Guardiola was questioned about the implications of UEFA's investigation into the club's finances.

The potential threat of a Champions League ban for next season now looms over City and, quoted by the Daily Mail, Guardiola said: "We are not guilty until it's proven. I listen to my chairman and my CEO, they give me the arguments for why we are under investigation and I trust them.

"They tell me we [are] fair and and we absolutely follow the rules, I believe them. If the opponents and contenders think it's just about the money, it is OK."

Asked whether he had gained additional profit from City's owners on top of his £15m-a-year contract, Guardiola responded: "Do you know the question you're asking me? Did I receive money for another situation, right now, today?

"Honestly, do you think I deserve to have this type of question, the day we won the treble, did I receive money? Are you accusing me of receiving money?

"It's one of the best seasons I've ever experienced as a manager. I wouldn't say the best but one of them. Ten months, playing all competitions, and no team has done this in this country before.

Love Pep Guardiola for this. pic.twitter.com/p66MGrb3gR — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 17, 2019

"I was a player and this is all for the players. They are the reason why we've done what we have. We are there to help them, to push them.

"We make mistakes. There are many things we can do better, believe me. Individual actions, individual moments. Some players need to improve. Maybe we'll have some new players coming to help us.

"We won the league by one point so we are not far away. Liverpool showed us how tough it'll be, this is the standard. There are always situations where you can improve.

"This club makes a big step forward with the investment. Can you do that without top players? No way. Money helps to buy the incredible players we have, yes."