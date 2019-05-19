Premier League: Six Confirmed Rule Changes to Come Into Effect in 2019/20

As has been well-documented, VAR will be introduced in the Premier League for the first time next season which - in theory - should help officials manage the game much more effectively.

However, VAR isn't the only change we should be anticipating in the Premier League next season. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have approved a number of changes to the current laws of the game which will come into force on June 1 2019, meaning that the Premier League will have to become accustomed to an array of new rules.

Here are six rule changes which will be enforced in the Premier League in 2019/20.

Handballs



There has been a revision to the application of the handball rule in the attacking third.

Goals will now be ruled out in cases where the ball accidentally strikes a player's hand before crossing over the line and, if a player has accidentally handled the ball and created an advantage or subsequently scores, they will be penalised with a free kick.

Free Kicks

Goalkeepers up and down the country will be relieved to hear that there will be a significant change to the way direct free-kicks are taken next season.

Attacking teams will no longer be allowed to have a player lining up in a defensive wall as, when a wall of three or more players is constructed, an attacking player will not be allowed to stand within one metre. The change has been made as an attacking player's presence in a wall is not deemed to be within the 'spirit of the game'.

Penalties

It's not all good news for goalkeepers, however. Officials will be much more stringent when it comes to penalty kicks next season as keepers must have at least part of one foot on or in line with the goal-line when the spot kick is taken.





In addition to this, keepers will also be prohibited from moving on the goal-line or from touching their goalposts.

Substitutions

In an attempt to reduce the amount of time-wasting that occurs during the later stages of matches, players won't be able to get away from taking themselves over to the opposite side of the pitch before being substituted.

Players will now be made to leave the pitch at the nearest point on the touchline, preventing them from slowly walking the length of the pitch before being taken off.

Yellow and Red Cards for Managers

The more outspoken managers in the league will have to watch themselves next season, as they will be punished in the same manner as their players for testing the patience of officials.

Managers will be awarded yellow and red cards for any poor behaviour on the touchline and if, in the event of a touchline melee for example, the offending individual cannot be identified for punishment, the senior coach who is in the technical area will be the default recipient.

Drop Balls

The drop ball rule has been a bit of mystery for quite some time, but it now looks to be a thing of the past.





Next season we will not be seeing any contested drop balls and the ball will simply be returned to the team who last touched the ball before play was halted. If the game was stopped in the penalty area then the ball will be given to the goalkeeper.