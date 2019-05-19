Rapids Earn First Win of Season After Beating Zlatan-Less Galaxy, LAFC Draws FC Dallas

Andre Shinyashiki scored late and Tim Howard had his first shutout of the season to give the Colorado Rapids a win over the Zlatan-less Galaxy while Carlos Vela scored late in LAFC's draw against FC Dallas. 

By Associated Press
May 19, 2019

CARSON, Calif. — Andre Shinyashiki scored late, Tim Howard had his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Rapids beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 1-0 on Sunday night for their first win of the season.

Howard finished with a season-high six saves for Colorado (1-9-2), which snapped an 11-game winless streak, including eight consecutive losses.

Shinyashiki, on the counter-attack, brought it down the middle and tapped it to Kei Kamara, whose shot from the center of the box was stopped by sliding goalkeeper David Bingham. The rebound bounced to Shinyashiki, who first-timed a left-footer into an empty net from near the spot in the 82nd minute.

Los Angeles was without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who leads the team with nine goals this season, who served the first of a two-game suspension for violent conduct. The Galaxy (7-5-1) have lost four in a row.

FC Dallas 1, LAFC 1

FRISCO, Texas — Carlos Vela scored a late goal and Los Angeles FC rallied for a 1-1 tie with FC Dallas on Sunday night.

FC Dallas (5-5-3), which is winless in its last five games, played a man down after Matt Hedges was shown a red card for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by Carlos Vela in the 49th minute.

Vela converted from the spot in the 80th, after having a penalty kick stopped by goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez in the 45th minute, to tie it at 1-all. Vela leads MLS with 14 goals this season.

Dominique Badji bent a low cross around defender Eddie Segura to a charging Ryan Hollingshead, who first-timed the finish from near the spot to make it 1-0 in the 29th minute.

LAFC (9-1-4), which beat FC Dallas 2-0 at home on Thursday, is unbeaten in its last six games.

New York Red Bulls 1, Atlanta United 0

HARRISON, N.J. — Tom Barlow scored his first MLS goal to help the short-handed New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Sunday night and snap Atlanta's MLS-record streak of five consecutive shutouts.

Atlanta United (6-4-2), which had 66.9% possession and outshot the Red Bulls 12-6, conceded its first goal since a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas on April 20.

New York (5-5-2) played a man down after Tim Parker was shown a red card for denial of a goal-scoring opportunity by Josef Martinez in the 35th minute and was without Bradley Wright-Phillips and Aaron Long. Wright-Phillips, the Red Bulls' goals leader in each of the last five seasons, missed his fifth consecutive game with a groin injury and Long, the reigning MLS Defender of the Year, missed his second straight with a hamstring injury.

Daniel Royer, on the right side, played a long arcing ball to the far post where Barlow, who made his second career appearance when he came on in the 55th minute, side-netted a rolling header to make it 1-0 in the 65th minute.

Luis Robles had two saves in his second clean sheet of the season for the Red Bulls. His 65 career shutouts are eighth most in MLS history.

New York has won four of its last five games.

Orlando City 5, FC Cincinnati 1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nani and Tesho Akindele each scored twice and Orlando City beat FC Cincinnati 5-1 on Sunday to snap a four-game winless streak, including three consecutive losses.

It was the most goals scored by Orlando City (4-6-3) since a 6-1 win over New England on Sept. 27, 2017.

Nani put away the rebound of a penalty kick that was stopped by Spencer Richey to give Orlando City a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute.

Cincinnati's Darren Mattocks, surrounded by four Orlando City players, paused, started to his right and then cut back before blasting a rising left-footer to make it 1-0 in the 24th.

Akindele tied it in the 37th minute with a right-footer from the top of the box. Nani first-timed a cross by Ruan Carlos Gomes Costa da Silva in the 59th, Akindele made it 4-1 in the 64th minute and Dom Dwyer capped the scoring in the 82nd.

FC Cincinnati (3-8-2), in its first MLS season, conceded the most goals in franchise history. It has seven losses and one win in its last nine games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message