Sean Longstaff to Receive Bumper New Contract to Ward Off Interest From Manchester United

By 90Min
May 19, 2019

Newcastle United are set to offer Sean Longstaff a bumper new contract this summer amidst reports Manchester United are keen on signing the midfielder.

The 21-year-old has only featured 11 times for the Newcastle first team but made such an impression in his breakthrough season at St James' Park that it has been claimed United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bring him to Old Trafford.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Longstaff has been out of action since March with a knee ligament injury but, due to the level of his performances since coming into the starting XI and the desire from the club to retain his services, the Mirror (via hitc.com) are reporting that the Magpies are ready to hand him a new long-term deal.

Longstaff signed a four-year contract in November 2018, but Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is so desperate to keep Englishman that the club are willing to extend that deal already and increase his salary, in an attempt to ward off potential suitors.

The player himself is said to be keen to stay on Tyneside, meaning an agreement is likely to be reached soon despite the rumoured interest from the Red Devils.

United are on the lookout for at least one new centre midfielder following the departure of Ander Herrera on a free transfer and with the future of France international Paul Pogba unclear.

Longstaff is still recovering from the knee injury which caused him to miss the end of the campaign but he is expected to be fit to return by the start of pre-season in July.

