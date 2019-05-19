Tottenham to Target Massimiliano Allegri if Mauricio Pochettino Leaves Spurs This Summer

Tottenham could look to bring in departing Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri if Mauricio Pochettino leaves the club this summer.

Pochettino has hinted on several occasions that he would be open to leaving north London for a new challenge and is now the favourite for the Juventus job following Allegri's departure. Allegri, who led Juventus to an eighth consecutive Serie A title this season, is Spurs' number one candidate should the Argentine leave.

As reported by the Express, Spurs, who haven't signed a single player during the last two transfer windows, would have to give Allegri spending assurances to secure the Italian's signature.

Juve announced Allegri's departure on Friday despite the manager winning Serie A in each of his five seasons in charge, as well as claiming four Coppa Italia titles.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Allegri also led Juventus to two Champions League finals, though the club were knocked out by Ajax in the quarter-finals this season. Allegri has attracted criticism for his style of play at times, with some believing his tactics are too negative and that he failed to get the best out of Paulo Dybala.

The Old Lady have now made Pochettino their number one target after watching him lead Spurs to their first Champions League final. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will no doubt want to keep hold of Pochettino, though Allegri would represent a high calibre replacement should the Argentine push for a move.

Allegri has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and turned down the Arsenal job last summer due to budget concerns. The Italian has also been mooted for the Manchester United hotseat in the past, while Chelsea are also tracking developments with the future of Maurizio Sarri uncertain.





However, with United having recently appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Chelsea facing a two-window transfer ban, Spurs are Allegri's preferred destination should he move to England this summer.