Uli Hoeness Alludes to 'Major Change' at Bayern But Adds Club Won't Exceed €80m on Further Transfers

By 90Min
May 19, 2019

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has said the club won't exceed the €80m paid for Lucas Hernandez on a single transfer this summer. 

Bayern chiefs have previously been critical of other clubs' spending, yet broke their transfer record to bring World Cup winner Hernandez in from Atletico Madrid following a mixed season. Niko Kovac's side claimed a seventh straight Bundesliga title this campaign, but exited the Champions League in the round of 16 following a passive showing against Liverpool and failed to convince at times.

As reported by Goal, Hoeness told reporters after the final day victory over Eintracht Frankfurt: "We are not playing Monopoly here, but a football club.

"We have reached a limit of 80 million and I do not think it will be exceeded on further transfers."


While Bayern may not exceed the outlay on a single player, the Bavarians will still look to bring in further recruits this summer. Legends Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both played their last game for Bayern against Eintracht, meaning reinforcements are needed in the wide areas. The club are also not expected to make James Rodriguez's loan move permanent.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

Hoeness added: "There will be a major change, which will be further promoted. We have already brought two or three players and will certainly not stop changing the team, and we will be back in action after the match.

"If Hasan [Salihamidzic] and Karl-Heinz [Rummenigge] have good suggestions, we will not oppose it in the supervisory board."

The club have already brought in Hernandez's France teammate Benjamin Pavard from Stuttgart after a €35m transfer was agreed in January. 

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Bayern have also been linked with a number of targets further up the pitch as they seek to reinvigorate an ageing squad. Niko Kovac's side are thought to be keen on Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, while links to Manchester City winger Leroy Sane have also emerged in recent weeks following the German's struggle to get into Pep Guardiola's starting XI.


The Bundesliga champions also hold a long-standing interest in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who is entering the final year of his contract. However, agreeing on a fee with Leipzig has proven difficult and Bayern may wait to sign him on a free next summer. Liverpool are also reportedly interested in a move for the German international.

