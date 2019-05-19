Vincent Kompany: 6 Potential Replacements for Manchester City's Iconic Captain

There was perhaps no more fitting way for Vincent Kompany to draw a line under his remarkable Manchester City career than by lifting the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola's side became the first men's club in English football to achieve the domestic Treble on Saturday. It was more than appropriate that the FA Cup triumph should not only complete the haul of silverware, but also serve as the last great stand of Kompany's glittering City career.

The iconic Citizens skipper now has four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups under his belt from an 11-year spell in Manchester, but his time at the Etihad is now at an end, and Guardiola's side must find a replacement for their inspirational leader.

Here is a look at six potential replacements for Vincent Kompany at Manchester City.

Matthijs de Ligt

In terms of high-profile centre backs attracting interest from all around Europe, there is only one man to start with.

Matthijs de Ligt has shot to prominence as the most highly coveted young central defender on the continent this season after leading his Ajax side on a stunning run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Having captained his side at the age of just 19, De Ligt has already proven that he is a natural leader, capable of guiding his side to remarkable success, and is an ideal hybrid of the traditional, rugged centre half and the modern evolution of a technically gifted defender.

Both the quality and the leadership qualities are there in abundance, not to mention a huge amount of potential which could see him become the best centre back in the world over the next decade. However, Barcelona may have more than a bit to say on this one.

Toby Alderweireld

From the youthful and promising option to the ready-made finished article, Toby Alderweireld has enjoyed another fine campaign as the rock at the heart of Tottenham's defence.

An international teammate of Kompany's with Belgium, Alderweireld is well acquainted with the City captain and would be under no illusions over just how much it would take to replace his towering counterpart.

Like De Ligt, Alderweireld has starred during his side's run to the latter stages of the Champions League - the only competition which Guardiola's side are yet to master - and the Belgian's know-how of reaching the final of Europe's elite competition could be a valuable commodity for City.

The 30-year-old's Tottenham contract has just a year remaining, with a £25m buyout clause inserted which means that City could have a relative bargain on their hands, given Alderweireld's pedigree and likely ability to step straight into the fold at the Etihad.

Samuel Umtiti

Should City miss out on the signing of De Ligt to Barcelona, the Dutchman's switch to Camp Nou would at least free up another potential option for the Citizens.

Guardiola could make an opportunistic swoop on his former club to sign World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti. The Frenchman has fallen out of favour under Ernesto Valverde this term, with arguments about his injury treatment plans, and De Ligt's potential arrival in Catalonia would seemingly push Umtiti out of the picture.

However, the 25-year-old remains one of the most highly-rated central defenders in Europe, particularly after starring in the backline of France's World Cup winning side last summer, and could yet go to another level in the Premier League.

Umtiti is not the most physically imposing of central defenders, and may not represent a direct replacement for Kompany in that sense, whilst he is also left-footed, potentially complicating any partnership with Aymeric Laporte. However, the Frenchman is top quality, and is more than worthy of consideration. It has been suggested that he could cost as little as £35m.

Raphael Varane

Umtiti was not the only La Liga-based French defender to enhance his reputation during France's World Cup triumph.

Raphael Varane has long been regarded as one of the brightest young defenders on the continent, but really came of age at the heart of his nation's success in Russia last summer, and consolidated his status as one of the finest centre backs in the game.

The 25-year-old has recently suggested that he could be open to a departure from Real Madrid, with the club on the verge of a huge summer of transition under Zinedine Zidane, and Varane could seek pastures new in the Premier League.

He would provide a more like-for-like replacement for Kompany than Umtiti would, given his more physical frame and natural preference to occupy the right-hand side of central defence. However, Madrid would surely not be so open to selling Varane, meaning that City might have to break the bank for this one.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Another more experienced option, Kalidou Koulibaly would not only replace Kompany's seasoned ruggedness and commanding presence at the heart of City's defence, but his signing would also allow Guardiola's side to really get one over their bitter rivals.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the Senegal international in recent years, with the Napoli defender clearly a dream signing for the Red Devils, but they have as yet been deterred by the player's huge price tag.

Partenopei boss Carlo Ancelotti recently insisted that Koulibaly was valued at €150m, and such a figure is likely to prove far less troublesome for City to meet than it has so far for their neighbours.

Harry Maguire

Another United target who the Red Devils would surely loathe to see line up across the city at the Etihad, Harry Maguire continues to attract attention from the Premier League's top sides following another solid season at the back for Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers will surely be keen to keep hold of his star defender next term, but the England international has apparently been valued at £65m and such a figure could prove difficult for Leicester to resist.

Maguire is still only 26 but already has a wealth of Premier League experience under his belt. He would also provide much of the same physical presence at the back which Kompany has asserted over the years, as well as fine ability to play out from the back - something that would surely appeal to Guardiola and suit the Spaniard's style of play perfectly.