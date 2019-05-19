Vincent Kompany Announces Departure From Manchester City After 11 Brilliant Years

Manchester City have announced that club captain Vincent Kompany has decided to leave Pep Guardiola's side after 11 years of service to the club.

An announcement has been made one day after the club secured an historic domestic treble, becoming the first ever male English side to do so after an emphatic 6-0 win over Watford in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

With the club securing the Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup, it means Kompany in turn also becomes the first ever male captain in English football to achieve the feat. A statement was released on the club's official website, with the Belgian centre half claiming he felt the time was right to call an end to his illustrious Citizens career.

"As overwhelming as it is, the time has come for me to go. And what a season to bow out," he said.

"I feel nothing but gratefulness. I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club. I remember the first day, as clear as I see the last. I remember the boundless kindness I received from the people of Manchester.

Dear all, you can find my Open Letter to the fans, Part 1 of 2 on my Facebook page: https://t.co/j6qZRjJKYu pic.twitter.com/F1k8rUS2hJ — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 19, 2019

"I will never forget how all Man City supporters remained loyal to me in good times and especially bad times. Against the odds you have always backed me and inspired me to never give up.

"Sheikh Mansour changed my life and that of all the City fans around the world, for that I am forever grateful. A blue nation has arisen and challenged the established order of things, I find that awesome. I cherish the counsel and leadership of a good human being, Khaldoon Al Mubarak. Man City could not be in better hands."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The decision draws the curtain on a career spanning 360 games in which he netted 20 times. Additionally, during his 11-year stay in Manchester, the 33-year-old has lifted ten major trophies, including four Premier League titles and two FA Cups. A further announcement on the defender's next step is set to be made shortly.