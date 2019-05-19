After 11 memorable years, Belgian defender Vincent Kompany announced his Man City exit on Sunday. He will return to Belgium and become the player-manager of Anderlecht on a three-year deal.

The Man City captain announced he will be leaving the Premier League champions this summer after bringing an end to a glittering career with the Citizens, following Saturday's stunning FA Cup triumph which completed City's domestic Treble.

In an open letter to fans on Facebook, Kompany wrote: "And yet I choose to rebel against what an end wants to be. I choose to be grateful for the past but remain ambitious and driven for the future.

"For the next 3 years, I will take up the role of Player-Manager of RSC Anderlecht. Belgium's finest. This may come as a surprise to you. It's the most passionate yet rational decision I've ever made.

"As a footballer, I was born and raised at RSC Anderlecht. Since the age of 6, I have been one with that club. A history of 34 league titles, they are second to none."

Kompany went on to describe how the offer of his next move came to fruition, in what has become one of the first stunning moves of the summer. Anderlecht fell short of domestic supremacy this term and will look to Kompany's leadership next season to guide it back to the summit of the Belgian First Division A.

The 33-year-old left Hamburg for City in 2008 and was named club captain three years later.

Aside from the contributions on the pitch (including his final goal against Leicester City earlier this month, which would seal the win and an eventual step closer to the EPL title) Kompany has been a model representative in the city of Manchester, becoming a powerful voice for underprivileged communities.

After making 360 appearances and scoring 20 goals, he leaves with four EPL titles, three FA Cups, four League Cups and two Community Shields.

Man City will hold a testimonial for Kompany in September, where he will donate all profits to homeless organizations in Manchester.

"He will always be part of the City family," said Sheikh Mansour, owner of the privately held Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) and Man City.

"I am not sure he expected to lift the Premier League trophy on four occasions during his captaincy but he will be remembered and revered whenever this period of unprecedented City success is spoken about by future generations.

"His leadership, intelligence and determination have seen him adapt brilliantly to playing under four different managers and overcome some debilitating injuries.

"He is a special character who has answered every demand the club has made of him."