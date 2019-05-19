Vincent Kompany: Eight Memorable Man City Moments

Legend. A word that is thrown around far too often but unquestionably the only title that can be attributed to Vincent Kompany, who has drawn the curtain on his Manchester City career.

Such an illustrious career naturally warrants a selection of the his finest moments in a City shirt, and, quite frankly, he's had a fair few.

So, here is a selection of those great moments the defender will be fondly remembered for.

Lifting His First Manchester City Trophy

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The first of many, Kompany claimed his first City trophy in the 2011 after Yaya Toure's goal handed the Citizens a 1-0 win over Stoke City at Wembley.

City had a crunch semi final clash against bitter rivals Manchester United to contend with first. Toure was once again the hero on the day, netting in the 52nd minute to send Roberto Mancini's side into their first FA Cup final for 30 years.

The Ivorian's goal, as well as Kompany's solid defensive performance, brought an end to a barren sequence of 35 years without a major trophy - presenting the Belgian with the first of many to come.

Being Handed the Captain's Armband

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Such was Kompany's importance in the side, acting as a leader both on and off the pitch, he was duly awarded the captain's armband at the beginning of the following season by Mancini.

He featured 42 times across all competitions that year, netting three times in the league as City went on to lift another trophy (more on that momentarily), establishing himself as one of Europe's finest defender. His performances didn't go unnoticed by the Premier League either, as he was named the 2012 Player of the Season.

Guiding His Side to the 2012 Premier League Title

Christopher Furlong/GettyImages

As mentioned, they won a trophy that year.

It was a hotly contested campaign in which rivals City and United were neck-and-neck heading into the final round of fixtures. Two wins over their arch-rivals, including a thumping 6-1 result at Old Trafford and a 1-0 success, courtesy of a Kompany goal, played their part with both sides tied on 86 points - City having a much superior goal difference.

The rest is footballing history, as two goals in added time, including that goal, ensured City pipped United to the title with a 3-2 win over QPR. In claiming the title, City became the fifth different side to lift the crown since its formation, and secured their first league title in 44 years.

Clinching Another Premier League Title With a Final Day Goal

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

After convincingly beating Aston Villa four days earlier, City only needed to avoid defeat to West Ham on the final day of the 2013/14 campaign at the Etihad to claim the title over second placed Liverpool and win their second top flight crown in three years.

Samir Nasri opened the scoring for the hosts before Kompany reacted quickest in the penalty box to fire home from Nasri's corner - allaying fears of any potential Hammers comeback to put the game to bed.

While also showing his scoring touch, the Belgian also played his part in a resolute defensive display that saw West Ham fail to register a single shot on target.

The First of Four Carabao Cup Trophies

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Under Manuel Pellegrini's tutelage, the club won another trophy that season, overcoming Sunderland 3-1 in the final to dispel bad memories of Wembley Stadium. The year before they suffered a shock defeat to Wigan in the FA Cup final but made sure not to suffer similar heartbreak after deservedly seeing off a dogged Black Cats side.

They were to win the Carabao Cup again two years later, with Kompany's third such trophy win coming in the 2017/18 season where he scored his side's second goal in a 3-0 victory over Arsenal.

Record Breaking 2017/18 Season

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Last season's Premier League was one of utter dominance for Pep Guardiola's side. Kompany and co were simply unplayable, obliterating all other sides on their way to reaching a record-breaking 100 point haul and having the title won with five games spare after Jose Mourinho's United lost at home to West Brom.

Niggling injuries had marred Kompany's career for the two seasons prior, making just 25 league appearances across the 2015/16 and 2016/17 campaigns. However, he overcame most of those struggles to turn out 17 times that season as Guardiola's side claimed a league and Carabao Cup double.

That Rocket Against Leicester

Man City's captain coming through in the clutch. What an absolute beauty from Vincent Kompany!



(via @NBCSportsSoccer) pic.twitter.com/mfOMEB9IMN — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) May 6, 2019

It is now confirmed that this will be his final goal for the club. But my oh my, what a way to sign off.

The Premier League title race was another thrilling one, as Liverpool ran City right down to the wire with all left to play on the final day of the season. It might not have panned out that way, however, if Kompany hadn't played his part with a thunderbolt against Leicester on the penultimate set of fixtures.

Brendan Rodgers' men had frustrated the hosts up until the 70th minute, when the 33-year-old let fly a stunning 25-yard effort into the top corner to spark scenes of utter jubilation among players and fans alike. The goal set up a tense final day with City in pole position to clinch the title - knowing a win would suffice.

Actually Doing it - Winning the Domestic Treble

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Kompany's fourth Carabao Cup title was already assured after seeing off Chelsea in a penalty shootout at Wembley, with the Premier League within their grasp.

Despite falling behind early on against Brighton, City replied with four goals to secure the three points knowing that they would hand them back-to-back Carabao and Premier League titles.

There was still a chance for further history to be written though. Taking on Watford in the FA Cup final presented the club with the opportunity to become domestic treble winners. It was an utter demolition of Javi Gracia's side, brushing the Hornets aside 6-0 to become the first English male team to claim all three crowns in the same season. His final contribution to the club, but a legendary one at that.