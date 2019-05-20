Antoine Griezmann Talks 'Ongoing' as Barcelona Edge Closer to Sealing £108m Deal

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has revealed that talks are "ongoing" with Atletico Madrid over want-away forward Antoine Griezmann.

The 28-year-old announced last week that he is to leave Los Rojiblancos this summer, just a year after committing his future to the club after long and drawn out speculation linking him with a move to Barça.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Griezmann reportedly has a £108m release clause in his Atleti contract, and the Evening Standard report that Barça are prepared to pay the amount in full in order to land the Frenchman - with manager Valverde admitting prior to his side's clash with Eibar on Sunday that negotiations have already begun.

“It is true we have already made contacts,” Valverde said. "It is true that contacts are ongoing, but the season isn't over yet.

“We have the Copa del Rey final still to play. We have the chance of winning two titles and we must try to focus on this issue. Afterwards we will have time for everything else - we won't say anything new when we are talking about players from other teams.

“We will see (what happens). He (Griezmann) is a great player. We've always said so.”

Despite Valverde's comments, it has been claimed over the past few days that signing Griezmann would not prove a popular decision in the Barcelona changing room, as a number of players remain dissatisfied with his antics last year - when he famously snubbed a move to the Catalan giants in a video dubbed 'The Decision'.

Rivalry aside, Griezmann has enjoyed another productive La Liga campaign for Diego Simeone's side, netting 15 league goals en route to a second place finish, and 21 in all competitions.

His move to Barça is expected to be concluded over the coming weeks, but don't be too surprised to see some more twists in the tale before a deal is finally done.