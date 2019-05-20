Atletico Madrid Kit Leak: Images of Los Rojiblancos' Home Shirt for 2019/20 Season Emerge Online

Pictures have been leaked online of Atletico Madrid's home jersey for the 2019/20 season, showing the Madrid outfit are returning to a more classic style.

The change of style follows two seasons of more experimental designs - most recently with a fade effect in the middle section of the kit. The new design sees Atleti return to a plain striped top for the first time since the 2016/17 season, though the stripes are thinner this time around.

The classic red and white stripes are complemented by a traditional navy Nike swoosh, as well as a navy taping on the back of the neck. Inside the neck, the kit features a graphic showing the club's founding year, 1903, which also pays tribute to the Fountain of Neptune where Atleti fans traditionally celebrate their titles.

Most recently this was used by fans and players to celebrate their Europa League success in 2018, following their 3-0 win over Marseille.

In keeping with the traditional look of next year's kit, Atleti will sport their usual blue shorts and red socks.

The Wanda Metropolitano outfit were able to somewhat break the dominance of Barcelona and Real Madrid, as they secured a second place finish. That said, Atleti never really troubled Barca in their pursuit of the La Liga title and will hope to go one better next year.

However, Diego Simeone's side will be doing so without their star man Antoine Griezmann, who recently revealed he will be leaving the club this summer after a successful five-year spell.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Expecting to recoup up to £100m for the French forward, we could see another footballing superstar don this classic jersey next season.