Borussia Dortmund to Complete Double Signing of Julian Brandt & Thorgan Hazard

Borussia Dortmund are close to completing the double signing of wingers Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard after both elected against a switch to the Premier League.

Speculation suggested that the latter was being lineup up by Chelsea as a replacement for his brother Eden, with English rivals Liverpool also believed to be monitoring the Belgian. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur were amongst a collection of clubs vying to bring in Brandt following the German's scintillating season for Bayer Leverkusen.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The younger Hazard has enjoyed an equally strong campaign, amassing ten goals and assists apiece in the Bundesliga as his Borussia Mönchengladbach side fell marginally short of Champions League qualification, losing out to Brandt's Leverkusen.

However, the pair are now set to join forces at Signal Iduna Park, with BILD writing that Lucien Favre's team have beaten off competition from the likes of Spurs and Atletico Madrid to land top target Brandt.

The news of the 23-year-old's acquisition is boosted by his counterpart's recent confirmation that he has chosen to sign for Dortmund. Hazard was quoted by GianlucaDiMarzio as saying: "The reasons [to make the move] are clear when you are called by such a great team.





"Axel Witsel? It's a good thing that I already know someone at the club," he stated, acknowledging the significance of having an international teammate already playing for the Yellow and Blacks.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The announcement will be disappointing for the Chelsea hierarchy to hear, with the Blues thought to have been planning to bring the 26-year-old back to the club having let him leave in 2015.

Liverpool were also monitoring Hazard's situation in Germany, with coach Jurgen Klopp allegedly determined to secure the wide man's signature ahead of their competitors.