Borussia Dortmund to Complete Double Signing of Julian Brandt & Thorgan Hazard

By 90Min
May 20, 2019

Borussia Dortmund are close to completing the double signing of wingers Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard after both elected against a switch to the Premier League.

Speculation suggested that the latter was being lineup up by Chelsea as a replacement for his brother Eden, with English rivals Liverpool also believed to be monitoring the Belgian. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur were amongst a collection of clubs vying to bring in Brandt following the German's scintillating season for Bayer Leverkusen.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The younger Hazard has enjoyed an equally strong campaign, amassing ten goals and assists apiece in the Bundesliga as his Borussia Mönchengladbach side fell marginally short of Champions League qualification, losing out to Brandt's Leverkusen.

However, the pair are now set to join forces at Signal Iduna Park, with BILD writing that Lucien Favre's team have beaten off competition from the likes of Spurs and Atletico Madrid to land top target Brandt.

The news of the 23-year-old's acquisition is boosted by his counterpart's recent confirmation that he has chosen to sign for DortmundHazard was quoted by GianlucaDiMarzio as saying: "The reasons [to make the move] are clear when you are called by such a great team.


"Axel Witsel? It's a good thing that I already know someone at the club," he stated, acknowledging the significance of having an international teammate already playing for the Yellow and Blacks. 

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The announcement will be disappointing for the Chelsea hierarchy to hear, with the Blues thought to have been planning to bring the 26-year-old back to the club having let him leave in 2015.

Liverpool were also monitoring Hazard's situation in Germany, with coach Jurgen Klopp allegedly determined to secure the wide man's signature ahead of their competitors. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message