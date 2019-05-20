Caballero Interest, Cresswell & Masuaku's Futures & Otamendi Pursuit: West Ham News Roundup

Rumours. Gossip. Transfers.

Zabaleta Hails First Season Under Pellegrini

A top-ten finish is the least that Hammers fans expected this season, given the significant financial outlay on new recruits last summer.

They achieved that goal on the final day of the season, and defender Pablo Zabaleta reckons that was a cracking achievement for Chilean boss Pellegrini.





The veteran defender was effusive in his praise for the boss, telling beIN SPORTS (via West Ham's official website) that the former Real Madrid manager can take the club to a whole new level - having signed a number of high calibre players.

“The Club really backed him with £80 million last summer and we need to give credit to the owners that they really gave him a chance to bring quality players into the team with the likes of Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson and Issa Diop, so they made some great signings.

“With his experience, always working at top clubs, he is trying to take West Ham to another level.”

Caballero Eyed as Adrian Replacement

First up on our transfer rumours sweep is West Ham's interest in signing a new goalkeeper, and specifically Chelsea's Willy Caballero.

The Hammers are looking for an experienced back-up stopper to support Lukasz Fabianski, who is firmly established as the club's number one.

Current understudy Adrian is likely to leave this summer in search of first-team action, and the Evening Standard report that Pellegrini wants to reunite with a player he managed at both Malaga and Manchester City.

Not a bad shout considering he's out of contract next month.

Otamendi Deal Difficult Following Kompany Departure

The recruitment drive doesn't stop between the sticks, with Pellegrini reportedly keen to snap up a brand spanking new centre-back.

One player who has been mentioned in dispatches recently is Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi, after a season of discontent at the Etihad Stadium (yep, discontent after watching the treble be won from the substitutes bench). But that move could now be blunted by the departure of Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian has departed for pastures new, taking on the player/manager role at Anderlecht - and the Daily Mail suggest that Otamendi may need to stick around, irrespective of whether City sign a new central defender.

M'Vila Rumours Rumble on...and on...and on

If you've been following transfer gossip for the past year or so, you'll know that Yann M'Vila has been linked with a move to West Ham.

Funny thing is, absolutely none of it has proven to be true. And I dare say that L'Equipe's (via Sport Witness) latest line that the Hammers are 'courting' him is absolute nonsense as well. For the record, he's at Saint-Etienne right now and has been close to leaving for as long as I can remember.

Let's see, shall we?

Cresswell and Masuaku Staying Put

From incomings to outgoings, and Pellegrini's desire to replace his left-backs.

Well, turns out he might not be looking to replace them after all- with football.london claiming that the Chilean will now keep faith with current incumbents Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku.

The pair were constantly rotated last season, with neither player putting forward a serious claim to be undisputed starter. Pellegrini reportedly has other priorities, though, meaning they will get another crack of the whip next season.