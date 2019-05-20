Carlo Ancelotti 'Hopeful for the Future' After Impressive Napoli Performance Dismantles Inter

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that he is hopeful for the future of Napoli after I Partenopei cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win over Inter on Sunday evening.





Napoli dominated the contest from start to finish and earned the three points with relative ease thanks to goals from Piotr Zielinski, Dries Mertens and a brace from Fabian Ruiz.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

It was certainly one of the most impressive performances of the season for Napoli and Ancelotti claimed that it could be a sign of things to come for his side.

"We’ve got so much quality and that was on show tonight. This is a great group and I’m optimistic for the future," he said, as per Napoli's club website.





"Today’s match showed the strength and potential we have in this group. We’ve had a very good season up until now; there have been some dips in focus during the year, but I’ve always enjoyed watching this team.





"I’m hopeful for the future of this team and how they will grow. What we need is more consistency but I’m happy with the football the side is playing."





With the summer transfer window looming, rumours are already beginning to circulate, but Ancelotti insisted that his side don't necessarily need to improve on an individual basis.

"Right now I don’t want to talk about individuals or roles. Where we can and must improve is in our maturity. We’ve got great offensive capability but that must be balanced.





"What we saw tonight is how we can perform when we’re at our best. Our objective should be to show that same level of intensity in every match. Consistency is the quality we should be looking or in future."