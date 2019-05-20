Chelsea Planning to Appoint Frank Lampard as Maurizio Sarri's Successor After Europa League Final

By 90Min
May 20, 2019

Chelsea's hierarchy are planning to appoint Derby County manager Frank Lampard as Maurizio Sarri's successor regardless of the outcome of the Europa League final.

The Blues will be heading into a pivotal summer as the club prepares to serve the first half of their transfer ban, with questions raising over if current boss Sarri is the right man to lead them through the 2019/20 season.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

And Sky Sport Italia reports that Chelsea will be looking to replace Sarri even if the club beats Arsenal in next week's Europa League final.

The 60-year-old was brought in to replace Antonio Conte last summer, but Chelsea are now claimed to want to put their faith in their former midfielder Lampard following his success in charge of Derby County this season.

The Rams have booked their place in the Championship play-off final thanks to an outstanding comeback against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United, with the club setting a date with fellow finalists Aston Villa this weekend to try and restore their Premier League status.

Lampard's assistant at Derby County and former Chelsea Under-21 manager Jody Morris would also return to Stamford Bridge as part of the club's plans.

Although Sarri is staring down the barrel of a gun this summer, the Italian is still highly thought of in Serie A and is attracting interest from a number of clubs ahead of the new season.

Massimiliano Allegri's departure from Juventus has seen Sarri emerge as a potential candidate to take over in Turin, while Roma and Inter have also been linked with the Italian.

