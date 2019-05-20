Cristiano Ronaldo Suggests Jose Mourinho to Replace Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus Manager

By 90Min
May 20, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has had his say on who he wants to take over from Max Allegri this summer, recommending Jose Mourinho to the club's hierarchy. Apparently. 

The club announced last week that Allegri will call time on his five years in Turin at the end of the season, with the Italian taking charge of his final match this Sunday when Juve travel to face Sampdoria in their final Serie A fixture.

That match will mark the end of an era for the Old Lady, who have won five successive league titles under Allegri and will now look for a new manager for the first time since 2014.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

While domestic success seems almost guaranteed regardless of who comes in to succeed his legacy, the Italian giants will undoubtedly seek a manager who can finally deliver success on the European stage. 

There has been a lot of speculation over who that could be in recent days, with Mauricio Pochettino named among the contenders, but according to newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (per Marca), the talismanic Ronaldo has 'suggested' the idea of appointing Mourinho for 2019/20.

It follows reports from last month claiming that Ronaldo would leave the club next summer if they failed to take measurable steps towards succeeding on the European stage. They haven't won the Champions League since 1996, losing out in the final in both 2015 and 2017, but Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid was touted as the catalyst to take them to the next level. 

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

It hasn't quite worked that way just yet but, if reports are to be believed, then it seems he believes a reunion with Mourinho - with whom he worked at Real Madrid between 2010-13 - is just the ticket. 

The Portuguese boss' time at Manchester United came to a bitter end in December and he is yet to return to football, as he waits for the right offer before jumping back in. He has won the Champions League with Porto and Inter, and if Juve chiefs listen to Ronaldo and put an offer on the table, then he could be vying for a third next season. 

