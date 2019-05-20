Ernesto Valverde Admits Barcelona Duo Are Doubts for Copa del Rey Final Following Eibar Draw

Ernesto Valverde admitted that both Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are doubts to face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final following Sunday's 2-2 draw with Eibar.

The Catalans drew their La Liga campaign to a close with the points shared in the Basque Country on Sunday, with goals from Marc Cucurella and Pablo De Blasis for the hosts coming either side of a Lionel Messi brace in the first half at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

6⃣ Leo Messi equals Telmo Zarra as the player with the most Pichichi awards ⚽

🏆2009/2010

🏆2011/2012

🏆2012/2013

🏆2016/2017

🏆2017/2018

🏆2018/2019 pic.twitter.com/HFW1jKQAkz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 19, 2019

Despite Valverde having fielded a full-strength starting XI from the squad that was available to him for Sunday's clash, Barça endured an underwhelming climax to another triumphant domestic campaign. After the game, the Blaugrana boss refused to be drawn on whether the same side would start in the cup final next Saturday.

As quoted by Sport, Valverde said:" We've got a few issues in certain positions and we're going to see if we can get a few players back. [Marc-Andre] Ter Stegen will certainly be available. [Philippe] Coutinho, I don't know and [Ousmane] Dembele is looking unlikely.

"Let's see about Arthur. He's had a problem for two to three months and he needed a break. It could have happened a month or so ago but it's happened now. I don't know if he'll be available."

Nelson Semedo was also replaced in the second half with a head injury, but Valverde was unable to confirm the state of the full back's fitness after the game.

"I don't have any news about Nelson," Valverde added. "We hope it's only a precaution for the knock and that he can return with us today."

[INJURY NEWS]

Nélson Semedo has a head injury picked up in the game against Eibar. The player will remain overnight under observation in hospital in Bilbao. The player is expected to return to Barcelona tomorrow Monday. pic.twitter.com/wOVs7bcSwp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 19, 2019

Speaking on the potential lineup to face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final next weekend, Valverde added: "We have problems in certain areas of the pitch, especially in attack, and I need to make sure. It could be the same [as today] or something different."