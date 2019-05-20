Ernesto Valverde Admits Barcelona Duo Are Doubts for Copa del Rey Final Following Eibar Draw

By 90Min
May 20, 2019

Ernesto Valverde admitted that both Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are doubts to face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final following Sunday's 2-2 draw with Eibar.

The Catalans drew their La Liga campaign to a close with the points shared in the Basque Country on Sunday, with goals from Marc Cucurella and Pablo De Blasis for the hosts coming either side of a Lionel Messi brace in the first half at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Despite Valverde having fielded a full-strength starting XI from the squad that was available to him for Sunday's clash, Barça endured an underwhelming climax to another triumphant domestic campaign. After the game, the Blaugrana boss refused to be drawn on whether the same side would start in the cup final next Saturday.

As quoted by Sport, Valverde said:" We've got a few issues in certain positions and we're going to see if we can get a few players back. [Marc-Andre] Ter Stegen will certainly be available. [Philippe] Coutinho, I don't know and [Ousmane] Dembele is looking unlikely.

"Let's see about Arthur. He's had a problem for two to three months and he needed a break. It could have happened a month or so ago but it's happened now. I don't know if he'll be available."

Nelson Semedo was also replaced in the second half with a head injury, but Valverde was unable to confirm the state of the full back's fitness after the game.

"I don't have any news about Nelson," Valverde added. "We hope it's only a precaution for the knock and that he can return with us today."

Speaking on the potential lineup to face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final next weekend, Valverde added: "We have problems in certain areas of the pitch, especially in attack, and I need to make sure. It could be the same [as today] or something different."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message