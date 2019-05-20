Europe Roundup: Which Teams Across the Continent Have Qualified for European Competition in 2019/20

As the domestic seasons across Europe draw to a close, the teams which have qualified for both the Champions League and the Europa League in 2019/20 are now being decided.

With the finals in both competitions this season set to be all-English affairs, the rest of the continent will be looking on and aiming to bounce back among the continent's top sides next term.

The 'big six' have, as expected, made up the top tier of the Premier League table once more this term, though there has been room for some surprise names in the Europa League places. Meanwhile, the La Liga standings have also resumed a familiar look.

With Serie A and the Bundesliga having seen significant shakeups in the race to qualify for Europe next season, here is a roundup of all the teams that have qualified for the 2019/20 Champions League and Europa League in Europe's top five leagues.

*indicates as things stand with final standings yet to be decided.

Premier League

Champions League: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham

Europa League: Arsenal*, Manchester United, Wolves

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Champions Manchester City and runners-up Liverpool qualified for next season's Champions League at a canter, with the English top flight's top two finishing the campaign with 98 and 97 points respectively.

The remaining two Champions League places boiled down to an enthralling race between the other four of the big six, with London duo Chelsea and Tottenham eventually pipping Arsenal and Manchester United to top four finishes. All four will go directly into the group stage of Europe's elite competition next season.

As things stand, Arsenal will enter the Europa League group stages once more next season after finishing fifth in the Premier League, though the Gunners still have the chance to book their place in the Champions League instead if they win the Europa League final this term.

United's shortcomings saw them finish sixth, meaning that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will make their return to the Europa League next season, having won the competition in 2016/17. The Red Devils will enter the competition at the group stage next season.

After a storming return to the Premier League, Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves will join United in Europe's second-tier competition at the second qualifying round next term.

La Liga

Champions League: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Valencia

Europa League: Getafe, Sevilla, Espanyol

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

La Liga has fallen short of last season's success in Europe which saw Real Madrid win the Champions League and Atletico Madrid crowned Europa League winners, but Spanish football will be well represented once more in European competition next term.

Domestic champions Barcelona will enter next season's Champions League at the group stage, along with runners-up Atletico Madrid and dethroned European champions Real Madrid, who finished third in La Liga, and Valencia, who edged into the fourth and final qualifying spot this season.

Getafe appeared on course for a remarkable top four finish, but were narrowly beaten in the race by Valencia, and will therefore enter next season's Europa League at the group stage after finishing fifth, alongside sixth-placed Sevilla. Espanyol finished seventh in La Liga, and will enter the competition at the second qualifying round.

Serie A

Champions League: Juventus, Napoli, Atalanta*, Inter*

Europa League: Lazio, Milan*, Roma*

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Juventus were crowned Serie A champions for the eighth consecutive season and will enter next season's Champions League at the group stage, alongside runners-up Napoli.

Atalanta currently occupy third place ahead of the final round of fixtures this season, and are level on points with fourth-placed Inter, with both set for Champions League qualification as things stand. However, Milan and Roma are only one and three points adrift of the top four respectively, and both are also still in with a chance of making the cut on the final day.

Meanwhile, Lazio's Coppa Italia triumph this season means that they will enter the Europa League at the group stage next season. Milan are currently fifth in Serie A, and that finish would see the Rossoneri join Lazio in the group stage of Europe's second tier next season. Sixth-placed Roma will enter the competition in the second qualifying round as things stand.

Bundesliga

Champions League: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League: Borussia Monchengladbach, Vfl Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

Bayern Munich were given a close run by Borussia Dortmund to retain their Bundesliga title this season, but the Bavarians' domestic supremacy once more ensures that they have qualified for next season's Champions League group stage, alongside Lucien Favre's runners-up.

Germany's top two will be joined in the group phase of the Champions League next term by RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, who completed the Bundesliga's top four, all of which will enter next season's group stage.

Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg finished level on points in fifth and sixth respectively, narrowly missing out on the top four by three points, and will both enter next season's Europa League at the group stage.

Meanwhile, this season's semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt will enter the Europa League in the second qualifying round, after finishing seventh in the Bundesliga, though they will have to do so without prolific goalscorer Luka Jovic, who will join Real Madrid in the summer.

Ligue 1

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain, Lille, Lyon

Europa League: St Etienne, Rennes, Strasbourg

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Paris Saint-Germain's continued dominance in French football saw them retain the Ligue 1 crown, their sixth in the last seven seasons, and Thomas Tuchel's side will enter next season's Champions League at the group stage once more, alongside runners-up Lille.

A third-place finish in the French top flight this term has earned Lyon a place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League next season

Rennes secured their place in the group stage of next season's Europa League courtesy of winning the Coupe de France, having earned a stunning victory over PSG in the final, and will be joined by St Etienne, who finished fourth in Ligue 1.

Strasbourg's Coupe de la Ligue triumph means that they will be the sixth and final French representative in Europe next season, as they will enter the second qualifying round of the Europa League in 2019/20.