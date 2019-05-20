Gennaro Gattuso Insists Serie A Table Speaks for Itself as AC Milan Continue Top Four Push

Gennaro Gattuso has insisted that the Serie A table speaks for itself after AC Milan edged closer to Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win over Frosinone on Sunday.

Milan initially struggled to exert their influence on the game but, following a penalty save from Gianluigi Donnarumma, I Rossoneri were able to secure the three points with goals from Krzysztof Piatek and Suso.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Milan now head into the final day of the season knowing that they could still secure a spot in the top four if they can better the result of either Inter or Atalanta - both of whom are currently a point ahead in the standings.

Speaking about Milan's strong position, Gattuso said (via Goal): "In my view, there has been a lot of chatter and I've been considered on the way out since pre-season.

"The table talks, look over the last six years at how many points Milan earned and look where we are now.





"I think we did what we had to do. Perhaps we fell away during the period where we had to finish the job and it dragged on longer than expected. We reached the Coppa Italia semi-final, went out in the first round of the Europa League.

"Those who need to judge me will judge me. I'll continue this work, I hope to do it at Milan, but either way I think I'm pretty decent and can keep learning. I can do better."

The most pivotal moment of the win over Frosinone was undoubtedly the penalty save from Donnarumma and Gattuso made sure to pay a special mention to his young keeper.

"It was a difficult game, we knew it would be and that Frosinone would come here with the right attitude.

"We had a scare, we thank Gianluigi Donnarumma for getting us out of trouble and can look to the next game."