Graham Potter Confirmed as Next Brighton Boss Following Chris Hughton's Sacking

Graham Potter has been confirmed as Chris Hughton's successor at Brighton & Hove Albion, following Hughton's sacking last week.

Potter, who has had one year in English football with Swansea City after eight years at Ostersund in Sweden, will join the club on a four-year deal.



However, this will not be Potter's first taste of the Premier League, having turned out for Southampton in the division back in his playing days. The 43-year-old guided the Swans to an impressive 10th placed finish in his debut season in the Championship, despite operating under considerable financial constraints.

He also oversaw an exciting FA Cup run for the Welsh side, which ultimately ended at the quarter-final stage when eventual Premier League champions Manchester City came to the Liberty Stadium, though they were made to work sincerely hard for their 3-2 victory.

The two-time Swedish Football Manager of the Year will succeed Hughton at the Amex Stadium, following four and a half impressive years at the helm of the Seagulls and, despite the difficulties of their most recent campaign, Potter will undoubtedly have some big shoes to fill.

In a statement on the club's website, Potter said: “I was sold by the long-term vision and passion shown by Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and Dan Ashworth. The ideas and plans they have for the future of this football club excited me; I am thrilled and honoured to be a part of it.

