Tottenham striker Harry Kane is reportedly "very confident" that he will play in Spurs' UEFA Champions League final matchup against Liverpool on June 1, according to The Evening Standard.

Kane, 25, has not featured for Tottenham since suffering a left ankle injury during a Champions League quarterfinal contest against Manchester City on April 9. The Spurs talisman needed to be helped off the field after City midfielder Fabian Delph stepped on his ankle.

It marked the second instance this campaign that Kane has missed time due to an issue with is left ankle. In January, he was injured after being brought down by Manchester United defender Phil Jones in the latter stages of a Premier League contest on Jan. 13. Kane missed over a month prior to returning.

Kane, who has tallied 24 goals across all competitions this season, was named to England's inaugural Nations League finals squad last week, in hopes of him being ready for the semifinal against the Netherlands on June 6. Tottenham's Champions League final appearance, which will take place in Madrid, would be Kane's only competitive action before then.

In Kane's place, Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Fernando Llorente have stepped into larger roles, with Moura's hat trick vs. Ajax in the semifinal capping a furious second-half rally in the second leg to send Spurs to their first Champions League final.