Report: Harry Kane 'Very Confident' He'll Be Fit for Champions League Final

Harry Kane has been out since being injured in a Champions League quarterfinal match vs. Man City on April 9.

By Kaelen Jones
May 20, 2019

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is reportedly "very confident" that he will play in Spurs' UEFA Champions League final matchup against Liverpool on June 1, according to The Evening Standard.

Kane, 25, has not featured for Tottenham since suffering a left ankle injury during a Champions League quarterfinal contest against Manchester City on April 9. The Spurs talisman needed to be helped off the field after City midfielder Fabian Delph stepped on his ankle.

It marked the second instance this campaign that Kane has missed time due to an issue with is left ankle. In January, he was injured after being brought down by Manchester United defender Phil Jones in the latter stages of a Premier League contest on Jan. 13. Kane missed over a month prior to returning.

Kane, who has tallied 24 goals across all competitions this season, was named to England's inaugural Nations League finals squad last week, in hopes of him being ready for the semifinal against the Netherlands on June 6. Tottenham's Champions League final appearance, which will take place in Madrid, would be Kane's only competitive action before then.

In Kane's place, Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Fernando Llorente have stepped into larger roles, with Moura's hat trick vs. Ajax in the semifinal capping a furious second-half rally in the second leg to send Spurs to their first Champions League final.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message