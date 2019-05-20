Harry Kane 'Very Confident' He Will Be Fit for UEFA Champions League Final

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes he will be 100% fit to make his return for the club against Liverpool in their first ever Champions League final.

Kane was injured in the first leg of his side's quarter-final with Manchester City on April 9th, with the ligament damage he sustained in a challenge with Fabian Delph expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season.



Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is 'sure' he will be fit to play in the @ChampionsLeague final against Liverpool. #THFC



📰 @StandardSport pic.twitter.com/slBTck3gAZ — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) May 20, 2019

However, that was when Spurs didn't have an unprecedented European final looming on the calendar and, according to the Evening Standard, the 25-year-old is 'very confident' that he will be able to make his return to the pitch on that historic night at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1st.

Speaking after the club's stunning second half comeback against Ajax in the second leg of the semi-finals, Kane revealed: “Rehab is going well. I started straight-line running this week and I have to start training even harder to prove myself to the gaffer.”

And, though he was unable to affect the team on the pitch that night, it is understood he delivered the half-time rallying call that spurred their unlikely comeback, proclaiming: “Is this how we want our season to end?”

It is now understood that if his recuperation continues on its current trajectory, and is free from further setbacks, the Englishman will be allowed to help his side end their season in the way they want from the field this time.

However, given how Lucas Moura - Kane's effective replacement - also impacted that semi-final, with a 30 minute hat-trick, as well as Son Heung-min's ability to step up to the plate in the absence of his captain, how big Kane's part to play in this game remains to be seen.

Completely agree with the latest from @Andy_Headspeath for @90min_Football - buying Bale outright would be a bad, bad move for Man Utd. And not what the player deserves either.



Can't say I'd say no to subsidised salary loan deal mind...https://t.co/YInkqlupJb — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) May 20, 2019

Indeed, his role for England in the summer's UEFA Nations League finals will also soon be decided, with Gareth Southgate naming him in the provisional 27-man squad for the semi-final clash with the Netherlands.

That squad must be whittled down to 23 by May 27th, and Southgate admitted that Kane's involvement would depend on his sharpness going into the UEFA Champions League final, though not necessarily his presence on the pitch.

When asked if the forward had to play against Liverpool to warrant selection for the Three Lions, Southgate explained: “Not necessarily because they might take a view that Moura scored a hat-trick and Son played well so they keep him as an impact player. I guess that depends on how Harry trains in the build-up.”