Harry Kane 'Very Confident' He Will Be Fit for UEFA Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 20, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes he will be 100% fit to make his return for the club against Liverpool in their first ever Champions League final. 

Kane was injured in the first leg of his side's quarter-final with Manchester City on April 9th, with the ligament damage he sustained in a challenge with Fabian Delph expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

However, that was when Spurs didn't have an unprecedented European final looming on the calendar and, according to the Evening Standard, the 25-year-old is 'very confident' that he will be able to make his return to the pitch on that historic night at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1st. 

Speaking after the club's stunning second half comeback against Ajax in the second leg of the semi-finals, Kane revealed: “Rehab is going well. I started straight-line running this week and I have to start training even harder to prove myself to the gaffer.”

And, though he was unable to affect the team on the pitch that night, it is understood he delivered the half-time rallying call that spurred their unlikely comeback, proclaiming: “Is this how we want our season to end?”

It is now understood that if his recuperation continues on its current trajectory, and is free from further setbacks, the Englishman will be allowed to help his side end their season in the way they want from the field this time. 

However, given how Lucas Moura - Kane's effective replacement - also impacted that semi-final, with a 30 minute hat-trick, as well as Son Heung-min's ability to step up to the plate in the absence of his captain, how big Kane's part to play in this game remains to be seen. 

Indeed, his role for England in the summer's UEFA Nations League finals will also soon be decided, with Gareth Southgate naming him in the provisional 27-man squad for the semi-final clash with the Netherlands.

That squad must be whittled down to 23 by May 27th, and Southgate admitted that Kane's involvement would depend on his sharpness going into the UEFA Champions League final, though not necessarily his presence on the pitch.

When asked if the forward had to play against Liverpool to warrant selection for the Three Lions, Southgate explained: “Not necessarily because they might take a view that Moura scored a hat-trick and Son played well so they keep him as an impact player. I guess that depends on how Harry trains in the build-up.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message