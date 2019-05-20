Harry Maguire: The Leicester City Defender Would Be the Perfect Vincent Kompany Replacement

Although Leicester City fans will already be growing tired of the speculation surrounding Harry Maguire's future at the club, it's hard not to see the 26-year-old as a perfect replacement for Vincent Kompany following the Belgian's recent departure from Manchester City.

Integral to the progress of the Three Lions in the 2018 World Cup, Maguire has since been the subject of interest from a number of top clubs and is demonstrating why he could fill the gap in Pep Guardiola's defensive line left by Kompany.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

As Kompany wrapped up his career with the Sky Blues in a 6-0 FA Cup final thrashing of Watford, the Belgian leaves behind a young, title-winning team who could be boosted by the arrival of Maguire at the Etihad.





With Pep Guardiola reportedly expressing interest in accruing the services of the former Hull City defender this summer, Maguire's comfort on the ball and his ability to pose a threat from set pieces may be exactly what the Spanish manager is after as he considers his transfer targets.

Maguire had another impressive season with the Foxes in 2018/19. Although he last scored during Leicester's 1-1 draw against Liverpool in January, the Englishman totalled an impressive three goals for the Foxes in the 2018/19 Premier League season.





With his ability on the ball pushing him forward into midfield channels, Maguire's distribution and desire to control the pace of the game will be massive points of encouragement for Guardiola if he is to pursue his signature.





If he were to slot in for Kompany, Maguire's arrival could force the likes of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte to stay back on attacks while takes up the mantle of pressing up the pitch.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

As well as his direct approach with the ball at his feet, Maguire's presence at set pieces has also proved to be a danger during his time with the Foxes and the England national team.

Scoring the opener during the Three Lions' World Cup quarter-final clash with Sweden, Maguire took his form from the tournament into his performances with the east Midlands club in the 2018/19 season - he netted a thumping header in a similar fashion during the Foxes' 2-0 win over Newcastle at the beginning of the campaign.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

As well as his attacking duties benefiting the style Manchester City play with, obviously Maguire's defensive roles would be under harsher scrutiny if he were to try and fulfil the role Kompany had in the Manchester City squad.

Although he made slightly less appearances for the Foxes last season, his tackle success went down from 73% in the 2017/18 season to 55%, a statistic that demonstrates a need for subtle improvement if he were to take up such a vital role in the Sky Blues' lineup.

Paired with his growing experience on an international and domestic scale however, Maguire could certainly prove to be a viable option for Guardiola if he wants to sign a defender with genuine ability and desire to improve.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Although the Englishman's form slightly dipped last season, his age and inventiveness as a defender could see him prosper at the Etihad.

Whether or not the Citizens will be able to strike a deal with Maguire this summer - the former Sheffield United player is signed with the foxes until 2023 - is unclear. However, if he does sign, he will undoubtedly be a perfect replacement for the outgoing fan-favourite.