Jurgen Klopp 'Contacted' as Juventus Seek Massimiliano Allegri Successor

Juventus have contacted Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp regarding the possibility of succeeding the departing Massimiliano Allegri, but it appears highly unlikely the German will leave Merseyside.

Despite winning Juventus their eighth straight Serie A title, Allegri will not continue for another year at the Turin club, despite his contract running until 2020.

In the search for Allegri's replacement, the Old Lady may have approached Liverpool over the availability of Klopp, who has led the Reds to 97 points in the Premier League and a second successive Champions League final in 2018/19.

According to Italian football journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Juve approached Klopp following Allegri's exit. However, Palmeri's tweet suggests that the Reds have likely insisted that their manager - whose contract runs until 2022 - is not available.

The German boss is far from the only person to be named in connection with the post in recent days. His rival Pep Guardiola had also been tipped for the move to Italy, but quickly distanced himself, insisting he wants to build on his treble-winning Manchester City side.

The likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have been linked with a move to Turin since Allegri's departure.

Juve took the decision to look for a new manager owing in part to Allegri's failure in the Champions League. The Italian reached two finals during his spell in Turin, though was unable to ever lift the trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo was signed last summer in an attempt to bring glory on the European stage, but a quarter-final exit to Ajax was deemed unacceptable by the board.

Their desire for European success would explain the interest in Klopp, as the German has reached three Champions League finals in his managerial career - losing two and with one still to play on 1 June against Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool's reluctance to discuss the former Borussia Dortmund manager's future may lead Juve to look elsewhere. Ronaldo is believed to have approached the board to give his opinion on the matter and has suggested Carlo Ancelotti as a potential successor.

The pair worked well together during the Italian's tenure at Real Madrid and could be reunited, should the Old Lady be able to persuade the former Chelsea man to make the move from bitter rivals Napoli.