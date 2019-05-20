Juventus Director Admits Club Have 'Pretty Clear Ideas' About Serie A Champions' Next Manager

By 90Min
May 20, 2019

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has admitted that finding a manager to replace Massimiliano Allegri will be difficult for the Italian champions, refusing to comment on speculation that Maurizio Sarri and Filippo Inzaghi are in the running for the position. 

The club announced last week that six-time Serie A winner Allegri will depart from his role at the end of the season, leaving them scrambling around for a replacement before a crucial summer transfer window. 

OLIVER GREENWOOD/GettyImages

The Czech legend told Sky Sport Italy (via Football Italia): “There will be some evaluations, we are in no rush and can take our time. It won’t be easy, we know this era can never be repeated, so it’ll be even more difficult.


“So far, we were evaluating what to do with Max, so did not contact any other coaches. We have ideas, including some pretty clear ones, but have made no decisions.”


He added: “I was not at Max’s press conference, but it’s because I had another work commitment that couldn’t be moved, so I was very sad to miss that. The club had to make a decision, we made it, I feel this era came to a natural end, without a specific reason. It was a very important cycle and I don’t think it will ever be repeated again.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

"Max won 11 trophies, almost everything we asked of him, so he deserves only praise and a great farewell. The same goes for Andrea Barzagli, as it is their celebration tonight. There was no one reason, this experience just came to a natural end. Each of us had to say what we felt inside and that’s where we ended up."

