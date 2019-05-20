Karamoko Dembele: 5 Things to Know About the Celtic Starlet

Karamoko Dembele may not be a name that is overly familiar to you yet, but the 16-year-old winger is attracting a lot of media interest following his recent performances for Celtic.

The London-born teenager is under contract at the Scottish club until 2021 but is quickly catching the eye of many top clubs who are impressed with his football intelligence and technical ability.

Here's five things you need to know about him.

He Has Already Played for Celtic at Senior Level

During Celtic's last game of the 2018/19 Scottish Premiership season against Hearts in May, the teenager came on as a second-half substitute and showed signs of his footballing promise.

As the Hoops won the game 2-1 to cap off their title-winning campaign, Dembele tested Hearts' defence a number of times with his skill and unbelievable composure.

Sending some impressive balls through and firing at goal on a number of occasions, the youngster also demonstrated his pace as he had the beating of left-back Aaron Hickey throughout the latter stages of the game.

He Made His Celtic Under-20s Debut Aged 13

Although it's typical for a majority of footballing prodigies to play a couple years above their age bracket, to play for Celtic Under-20s at age 13 is taking this to a whole other level.

The youngsters involvement in the squad made a number of headlines as he was bought on to replace Jack Aitchison at the end of the second half, impressing a number of fans and critics with his brief appearance.

As quoted on Celtic's official club site Dembele was praised for his late efforts and for not looking "out of place" in a considerably older side.

He Is Eligible to Represent England, Scotland & Ivory Coast

Since Dembele has parents from Ivory Coast - as well as being born in London and now living in Scotland - the youngster is eligible to represent one of three nationalities at international level.

Having already made ten appearances for the Scotland Under-16/17 national sides, the youngster has also appeared for the England Under-15s on three occasions. And during a UEFA youth tournament in July 2017 Dembele represented Scotland as they earned a victory over the young Lions.

Although it remains to be seen whether he will represent Ivory Coast at international level in the future, for now he certainly has plenty of options to choose from on the international stage.

He Is Related to a Handful of Other Professional Footballers

Dembele has a big reputation to live up to with the likes of Yaya Toure, Kolo Toure, and the late Ibrahim Toure all relatives of the young winger.

As well these legendary players setting the bar high for Dembele, his older brother Siriki is a striker for Peterborough United and has also garnered praise during his time at the League One club.





Although he is following in the footsteps of league winners and footballing legends, it will be interesting to see how Dembele's career will compare further down the line.

Neil Lennon Thinks the Youngster Has a Big Future Ahead of Him

Interim Celtic boss Neil Lennon sees a big future for Dembele and was impressed with the manner of the youngsters performance during the 2-1 victory over Hearts.

Speaking after the match (via quotes from the Daily Record) Lennon praised how the 16-year-old had been impressing in training and how he settled into his second-half performance maturely. Giving the fans a new figure to cheer on from the stands, he was confident that Dembele's appearance would mark the first of many in the Celtic senior side.

Captivated by his debut for the first-team, Lennon's comments demonstrate exactly why all the attention is on Dembele heading into the summer transfer window.