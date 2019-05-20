Paris Saint-Germain released a statement on Monday and quelled any speculation that the French club has any intention of selling Kylian Mbappe during the 2019 summer transfer window.

"Strong links have united Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe for two years and the story will continue next season," a translated version of PSG's statement said.

On Sunday, Mbappe hinted at potentially playing elsewhere while accepting an award for being named Ligue 1's Best Player and Best Young Player of the Year. He called earning the honor a "turning point" in his career and then advocated for "having more responsibilities, maybe at PSG, maybe elsewhere."

Mbappe, 20, helped PSG capture its second straight Ligue 1 title this season. He tallied 32 goals and seven assists in 28 league contests.

The dominant campaign came on the back of helping France win the 2018 World Cup. Mbappe scored four goals en route to helping the French team win its first tournament since 1984.