Leandro Trossard Hints at Summer Transfer Amid Rumoured Arsenal Interested

By 90Min
May 20, 2019

Belgian forward Leandro Trossard has admitted that he may leave Genk this summer, giving hope to long-term admirers Arsenal.

Gunners head coach Unai Emery has been keeping an eye on Trossard for some time, and may now be even more motivated to make an offer after the player admitted he may not be staying put.

Prior to his side's final match of the season, the Mirror reports that Trossard said: "Sunday's game against Standard Liege might be my last one in a Genk shirt."

Similarities have been drawn between Trossard and the Gunners' outbound striker Danny Welbeck, making him the ideal player to replace the former Manchester United man.

JASPER JACOBS/GettyImages

The news of his potential departure won't be welcomed by fans of the Belgian club. Trossard has been particularly productive this season, scoring a total of 22 goals and accumulating 11 assists.

Stats like that will mean that Arsenal will have to pay a fee reportedly in the region of £20m, but that is unlikely to deter the Gunners, despite their small transfer budget.

A cost of this amount may seem rather steep for a player who is largely unknown in the world of football, but he would be a cheaper alternative to another mooted Arsenal target, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Mirror also suggests that Arsenal could attempt a player-plus-cash deal for Zaha, but the Ivorian's desire for Champions League football means any deal would hinge on the Gunners Europa League final with Chelsea at the end of the month.

